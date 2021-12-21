ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

MetaMall Announces $4.6 Million Seed, Strategic and Private Sale Rounds

By PR DESK
zycrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetaMall, a metaverse platform built on the Solana blockchain that is currently hosting three of the world’s biggest technologies (VR, NFTs and DeFi) has announced a successful completion of its seed, strategic and private sale rounds. The funding round saw the platform raising a whopping $4.6 million via...

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Starsharks Raises $4.8 Million In Private Round

StarSharks, a shark-themed gaming metaverse, is pleased to announce the success of its private funding round that raised $4.8 million. As per the announcement, the funding round saw the participation of numerous investors, including Basics Capital, Binance Labs, 3 Commas Capital, Banter Crypto, AC Capital, Bas1s. Ventures, Momentum 6, Muhabbit, Hyperedge Capital, ICO Drops, Bitcoin Capital, and DAO Maker. Other investors who participated in the event included Everest Ventures Group, Forward Analytics, Fundamental Labs, Gate.io Labs, Jsquare, Kirin Fund, Krypital Group, Everse Capital, Geekcarptel, UniX, YBB Foundation, Exnetwork Capital, Genblock Capital, KuCoin Labs, LD Capital, MarketAcross, Vendetta Capital, Winkrypto, NGC Ventures, Skyman Ventures, SL2 Capital, Redline Dao, Titans Venture, YGG SEA, and Infinity Ventures Crypto.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

FanUp Raises $4 Million In An Oversubscribed Seed II Round

FanUp — an innovative mobile gaming company (U.S. and India) — recently announced the successful close of its oversubscribed Seed II Round of $4 million. These are the details. FanUp — an innovative mobile gaming company (U.S. and India) — recently announced the successful close of its oversubscribed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Nft Real Estate#Capital Venture#Wli Capital#Bullperks#Hvs Ventures#Cck
u.today

DeFi Compliance Pioneer Astra Secures $9 Million in Private Sale: Details

Astra Protocol aims at building a reliable smart contracts infrastructure for compliance and KYC/AML checks in decentralized finance protocols. On Dec. 22, 2021, it shared the details of its private sale results. Astra completes private funding round with $9 million secured. According to the official announcement shared by the team...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Nashville Post

Nashville startup raises $5.5M in seed round

Project Admission, a Nashville-based sports ticketing technology platform, raised $5.5 million in a recent seed funding round, according to a spokeswoman for the company. “We put our stake in the ground [when Covid began],” co-founder Stephen Glicken said in an interview with Forbes. “We didn’t pivot. We didn’t become a live streaming business. There was a lot of pressure at that moment to figure out what to do. I stuck my stake in the ground and said, ‘Look, if you have any eye to history, these things end. I don’t know when it’s going to end, but they do end.’”
NASHVILLE, TN
aithority.com

TandemAI Announces $25 Million Seed & Pre-series A Financing Led By OrbiMed And Chengwei Capital

Funding to advance the company’s proprietary, industry-leading, computational platform and support expansion of wet lab capacity. TandemAI announced it has raised $25 million in Seed and pre-Series A financing to advance its proprietary computational platform and expansion of its wet lab operations. The company will tightly integrate the computational platform with wet labs for biophysics, medicinal chemistry, and biology in order to accelerate the design and optimization of drug candidates for partners. The round was led by OrbiMed and Chengwei Capital.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Blockchain auditing startup hae.sh collects EUR 1.3 million in seed round

Germany-based blockchain-based continuous forgery-proof auditing company hae.sh has obtained EUR 1.3 million in seed capital. With the Digital Internal Control Environment (DICE) software, the startup aims to change traditional rules in the economy. According to a hae.sh representative, the financial year of most listed companies ends on December 31, yet the audited annual financial statements may not be finalised and published until March or April of the following year, which they state is problematic.
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

Astra Protocol Raises $9 Million in Private Sale to Bring Decentralized Compliance to the DeFi Ecosystem

Astra Protocol is pleased to announce it has secured $9 million through its token raise. In addition, top-tier investment groups and individuals have backed the project, confirming the need for decentralized compliance in the decentralized finance industry. Things are progressing rapidly for Astra and its globally patented protocol. The initiative...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Metamining’s Unique Cooling System Brings Efficiency In Bitcoin Mining

Metamining, a Bitcoin mining company, is now one of the most profitable Bitcoin mining operations in the Middle East region, thanks to its innovative water curtain system. As per the announcement, the company has introduced a cooling system, “water curtain,” which is six times more power-efficient than air conditioning. These water curtains rest on one side of the building on coated corrugated cardboard panels. Through these panels, water constantly flows while giant fans are used to exhaust the hot air on the other side of the wall. Using water curtains has allowed Metamining to establish an incredible energy-efficient ecosystem by massively cutting down on the electricity used. Notably, it has taken Metamining 2 years to develop the system. Electricity supplied to the company is mainly used for online hardware and hashing.
MARKETS
bizjournals

McKinney cybersecurity startup raises $2 million seed funding round

A local startup is ending the year with fresh funding to bring cybersecurity protection to small- and mid-sized businesses. McKinney-based ContraForce, a no-code security automation startup, announced landing a $2 million seed round investment from Maryland cyber foundry and investor DataTribe.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Orbit Health Announced Additional 1 Million Funding From MTE, Closing Their Seed Round At 4 Million

Orbit Health, a Germany-based digital health startup, announced a €1 million investment from MedTech Entrepreneurs (MTE) to accelerate growth. After winning EIT Health’s Wild Card Challenge last year, Orbit further gained support from the BioInnovation Institute Foundation (BII) and industry advisors. With MTE’s latest investment, Orbit achieved €4 million in total funding to accelerate the venture’s development towards its goal to personalize care for Parkinson’s Disease and other chronic diseases through breakthrough digital health innovation.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Cherry Raises $2.9 Million In Private Round Ahead Of Their Public Token Sale On Dec 21

“We want to thank the partners and investors who have placed their trust in our formidable team. With their support, I’m confident we’ll make Cherry a success.”. The Cherry Project recently announced the successful completion of its private token sale. The funding round raised a total of $2.9 million, securing investments from some of the leading brands in the cryptocurrency industry. This funding, alongside the capital raised from the upcoming public token sale, will equip the project with the resources to drive forward to the much-anticipated Cherry Network mainnet launch in Q1 2022.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Visa Finalizes $930M Acquisition Of Ripple Partner Currencycloud

Financial services behemoth Visa has completed the acquisition of Currencycloud for a multi-million dollar figure. Currencycloud — which develops APIs that power embedded B2B cross-border payments and currency exchange services — has been partners with distributed ledger startup Ripple since July 2020. Visa Completes Acquisition Of Currencycloud. Announced...
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

The CanCoin Listed on CoinMarketCap and Coingecko As Trading Volume Soars

Summary: The CanCoin ($CANNA) is a new token designed for the legal cannabis market to address friction and monetisation issues. Today The CanCoin team announced that its project was among the top gainers in the crypto market and listed on the coinmarketcap. STOCKHOLM — December 21, 2021 – $CANNA token...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy