MetaMall Announces $4.6 Million Seed, Strategic and Private Sale Rounds

Metamining, a Bitcoin mining company, is now one of the most profitable Bitcoin mining operations in the Middle East region, thanks to its innovative water curtain system. As per the announcement, the company has introduced a cooling system, “water curtain,” which is six times more power-efficient than air conditioning. These water curtains rest on one side of the building on coated corrugated cardboard panels. Through these panels, water constantly flows while giant fans are used to exhaust the hot air on the other side of the wall. Using water curtains has allowed Metamining to establish an incredible energy-efficient ecosystem by massively cutting down on the electricity used. Notably, it has taken Metamining 2 years to develop the system. Electricity supplied to the company is mainly used for online hardware and hashing.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO