UN Calls on Belarus and Poland for Better Migrant Treatment

Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) [US], December 25 (ANI): An H-1B visa holder from Philadelphia on Friday (local time) hailed US State Department waiver on in-person interview requirement for some work-visa categories - H-1B, L-1 and O-1 and termed it as "great move."Sharing his experiences with ANI, Prashant Pushkarna said, "I think it's a great move by US State Department. I can share my personal experience. I got married last month. My wife and I are both here on H-1B visas and we wanted to travel back to India for our marriage but we could not do that because my wife, would have to get a visa stamped in order to re-enter the US and she was looking for an online appointment in India.""But, she did not find any appointment and we had to get married here. Now, I feel that we can travel back to India, meet all our relatives without worry, me and her getting stuck in India," he added.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO