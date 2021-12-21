ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

UN Calls on Belarus and Poland for Better Migrant Treatment

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA - The U.N. human rights office is calling on Belarus and Poland to end what it calls appalling treatment of refugees and migrants stranded along their common border and to live up to their obligations under international human rights and refugee laws. A U.N. human rights team visited...

