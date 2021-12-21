ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 killed after small plane, paraglider collide near Houston

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Two people were killed after a small plane collided with a paraglider Tuesday morning near Houston, officials said. The single-engine Cessna 208 had taken off from Bush Intercontinental Airport in...

ABC 15 News

Two killed after plane crash, fire near Show Low Regional Airport

SHOW LOW, AZ — A deadly plane crash was reported near the Show Low Regional Airport Wednesday evening. According to the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, around 4:40 p.m. a small single-engine piston aircraft crashed in a remote area near Long Lake. Responding crews found the plane heavily damaged and burned.
SHOW LOW, AZ
newstalk987.com

Colorado CEO identified as Man Killed in Small Plane Crash in Alcoa

The CEO of a Colorado based company called MyGoFlight is identified as the person killed a plane crash in Alcoa. Charlie Schneider died when his Cirrus plane crashed near McGhee Tyson Airport on Thursday morning. Two people were on board the plane. One person remains at UT hospital, their condition has not been released.
COLORADO STATE
WISH-TV

1 dies in fiery crash of small plane near airport in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A person died Friday night in a fiery crash of a small plane, Indiana State Police said. The crash happened about 8:15 p.m. Friday near Tower Road south of the Monroe County Airport. That’s west of Bloomington off State Road 45. The sole occupant...
INDIANA STATE
State
Texas State
Houston Chronicle

Pilot, paraglider killed in crash near Fulshear

The pilot of a small plane and a paraglider were killed in a midair collision Tuesday morning near Fulshear, officials said. The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. when a single-engine Cessna 208 plane that had departed Bush Intercontinental Airport hit the paraglider, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The male...
FULSHEAR, TX
NBC San Diego

Four People Killed in Fiery Plane Crash Near El Cajon

Four people were onboard a Learjet that crashed and left a trail of fiery wreckage on a suburban street near El Cajon, the FAA said Tuesday. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said the Learjet 35A crashed shortly after 7 p.m. in the Bostonia area of unincorporated El Cajon as it was approaching Gillespie Field. The plane departed earlier from John Wayne Airport in Orange County.
EL CAJON, CA
KEYT

Official: Small plane crashes in Congo, all 5 aboard killed

BENI, Congo (AP) — Authorities say five people have died after a small passenger plane crashed in eastern Congo. Three passengers and two crew members had been aboard the aircraft bound for Shabunda in South Kivu province. Dieudonne Kashombanya, administrator of Shabunda, said that the cause of Thursday’s crash is being investigated. The plane was operated by Malu Aviation, whose website offers both cargo and charter flights. Plane crashes are not uncommon in eastern Congo, though flights are still viewed as safer than overland travel because the region is home to many armed groups.
kcur.org

Three killed and Riot Room destroyed after firetruck collides with SUV in Westport

Three people were killed Wednesday night when a Kansas City firetruck responding to an emergency call collided with a Honda SUV, collapsing a block of buildings in Westport. According to Kansas City Police, a Kansas City Fire Department pumper truck was headed northbound on Broadway around 10:30 p.m., and hit a Honda SUV going westbound at the intersection near 40th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Flying Magazine

Cessna Caravan and Paraglider Collide Mid-Air in Texas

Federal authorities are investigating a mid-air collision involving a Cessna 208 Super Caravan and a paraglider near Houston, Texas. The accident happened December 21 in VFR conditions. Both pilots were the only people onboard the respective aircraft. Both were killed. The pilot of the Caravan has been identified as 35-year-old...
TEXAS STATE
wbrc.com

Pilot injured in small plane crash near Hamilton

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say the pilot of a small plane was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Hamilton. Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the dual-engine plane crashed around 2:24 p.m. in a field near I-22 behind Love’s Truck Stop at exit 14, just south of the Marion County Airport in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, AL
ABC6.com

Elderly man killed after Amtrak train collides with truck

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WLNE)- An 83-year-old man died as a result of a collision between a train and vehicle. The Amtrak train was departing from Boston at 11:50 a.m., and heading to Brunswick, Maine. The train collided with the vehicle, which was on top of the train tracks at an intersection in Haverhill, Massachusetts, at 12:48 p.m.
HAVERHILL, MA
The Herald-Times

Small plane crash that killed 1 still being investigated

It may be awhile before the pilot who died when a small airplane crashed near the Monroe County Airport Friday night is identified. Because the single-engine Piper PA-32 caught fire and burned at the crash site two miles south of the airport, DNA will be necessary to positively identify the pilot, Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup said in a news release.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WMBF

1 killed after scooter collides with parked dump truck in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Thursday in a crash involving a scooter and a dump truck in Loris, according to officials. Sgt. Sony Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of West Dogwood Road when the scooter collided with the rear of the dump truck, which was legally parked in the area.
LORIS, SC

