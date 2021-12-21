From winning titles to buying courses, 2021 was a big year for golfers in the desert

What achievement in golf are you proudest of in 2021?

Perhaps it was that first-ever hole in one, or breaking your personal scoring record. Maybe you even won your division in the club championship.

A desert full of golfers sees those kinds of achievements and so much more on a yearly basis. As 2021 comes to an end, here’s a look at some of the golfers who had big years on big levels and smaller levels.

Lehua Wise: Teaching pro at the Hideaway Golf Club in La Quinta, won her fourth PGA of Southern California women’s section championship at North Rancho Country Club in Westlake Village with consecutive rounds of 70. Her 4-under total gave her an eight-shot victory in the championship. For a little added measure, Wise was the only woman in a 16-player made-for-television event on the 17th hole of the Stadium Course at PGA West in November, the indiGO Stadium Shootout, and she won the match-play event.

Michael Beard. Beard, a former Palm Desert High School star in the late 1990s, has been one of the top college coaches in the country while leading Pepperdine to strong performances year after year. But this year, for the first time, Beard watched as his Waves won the NCAA Division I title, a title they could have won in 2020 except for the cancellation of college sports because of COVID-19. Beard had to wait a year, but the title was worth the wait.

Nikki Gatch: Another former Palm Desert High School golfer, Gatch broke a bit of a barrier when she was elected as the first woman to serve as president of the Southern California Golf Association. Gatch already serves as the assistant executive director and COO of the Southern California PGA.

Al Geiberger Jr.: Geiberger played so well in 2021 that he won two awards from the Desert Chapter PGA, associate player of the year and the actual player of the year award. Those awards, based on performance in chapter and sectional tournaments, also went to Brent Smith for senior player of the year and Kaitlyn Ellis for women’s player of the year.

Xavier Prep girls' golf team: With the girls' season from the fall of 2020 pushed into the spring of 2021, the Saints and their coach Debbie Koyama pulled off a few firsts. The Saints snapped Palm Desert’s 22-year (yes, that’s years) league winning streak with a win early in the season, and then went on to win the school’s first girls' golf league title. The Aztecs, coached by Kaitlyn Ellis, bounced back in the fall with a typical undefeated league season in the Desert Empire League.

Indio High School girls golf team: Speaking of first-ever school team titles, the Rajahs scored that school’s first girls' golf title in the Desert Valley League this year. Monika Aguilar, who was the first Rajahs' girl to reach CIF-postseason play in the spring season, also made the CIF individuals during the fall season.

Trinity Hernandez, Amy DeKock: With two girls' golf seasons in the calendar year, there were two DEL champions. In the spring, senior Trinity Hernandez became the first player from Shadow Hills High School to win the title, rallying to beat DeKock, then a junior, in the closing holes. Hernandez is now at Chico State. DeKock, from Palm Desert High School, was dominant in the fall and won the individual title by a gigantic 27 shots. DeKock will make the move to the Big 12 next year after signing with the University of Kansas.

Chris Wardrup: Palm Desert’s boys' team won the DEL title with a strong roster, but it was senior Wardrup who again won the league title, this time by 10 shots over the 36-hole event. Wardrup, who won the CIF-SS individual title in a playoff as a freshman, is now off to the University of San Diego. Like Wardrup, Brandon LaFond of Shadow Hills made it past the CIF individual preliminaries and into the Southern Section finals, a strong showing.

Braden Bernaldo: A strong player for Palm Desert as a freshman and sophomore, Bernaldo did not play in the pandemic season last spring. Just this month Bernaldo signed a letter of intent to play at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.

Lindi Biggi: Known in the desert for her philanthropy and love of animals, Biggi, from Palm Desert, waded hip-deep into the golf world this year by purchasing Shadow Mountain Golf Club, the oldest course in Palm Desert. Biggi’s move probably assures the course, which has struggled to remain open in recent years, will stay open for the foreseeable future.

Cody Franke, Brian Hughes: Already merchandiser of the year for resort courses from the Desert Chapter PGA, Franke was named the assistant professional of the year by the SCPGA. Hughes was named the merchandiser of the year for the SCPGA section for public courses for his work at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West.

Liselotte Neumann: The long-time desert resident and past U.S. Women’s Open champion finished second in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open this year, and while that was eight shots behind winner Annika Sorenstam, it was another example of Neumann playing well into her senior years.

Clive Clark: The former Ryder Cup player and broadcaster and now course architect living in La Quinta, Clark’s design at Dumbarnie in Scotland earned the right to host the Women’s Scottish Open and has received raves reviews from pros and recreational golfers. Can an AEG Women’s Open be far behind?

There were others in the desert who had big years, even if on a smaller level like making that hole in one, shooting their age or even competing in regional and national events. Each deserves to feel good about their year in golf. And each can look forward to perhaps more achievements in 2022.

