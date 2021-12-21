Boys basketball roundup: Blue Devils fall against Wildcats, Bays shoot past Comets

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault High couldn’t keep pace with Alpena in the second half and dropped a 61-37 decision against the Wildcats in a non-conference boys basketball game Monday night.

Carter Oshelski, Max Scott and Dominic Haller scored eight points apiece for the Blue Devils (1-3).

The Blue Devils trailed by only 10 points at halftime (35-25), but were limited to just 12 points in the second half.

Cooper Bright netted 22 points, Tucker Bright added 12 points and Austin Prue had 11 points for the Wildcats (3-1).

In the JV game, Sault High beat Alpena 39-28. John Gravelle notched 15 points for the Blue Devils.

Alpena 20 15 10 16 — 61

Sault Ste. Marie 14 11 9 3 — 37

Alpena — Voltz 8, Srebnik 2, T. Bright 12, Geister 3, Prue 11, Mumford 3, C. Bright 22. FT: -13; F: 13; 3-point field goals: 3 (C. Bright 2, Gother 1).

Sault Ste. Marie — Oshelski 8, Scott 8, Koepp 3, Cox 2, Campbell 2, Haller 8, DeNuccio-McShane 4, LaPlaunt 2. FT: 5-8; F: 14; 3-point field goals: 6 (Oshelski 2, Scott 1, Koepp 1, Haller 1, McShane 1).

Brimley 75, Mackinaw City 71

BRIMLEY — The Brimley Bays shot past the Mackinaw City Comets 75-71 in a non-conference boys basketball game at the Karl Parker Gym Monday night.

Four of five starters rang up double figures in scoring for the Bays (3-1) in the shootout. Perry LeBlanc and Grady Newland set the pace for the Bays with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Jacques LeBlanc III tacked on 12 points and John Stenglein had 11 points.

Lars Huffman poured in 33 points and Sebastian Pierce added 11 points for the Comets (1-1).

The Bays led 36-33 at the half and 60-55 after three quarters. The Comets rallied to take the lead in the fourth before the Bays took back control and closed out the win.

“I’m proud of the way my team dug in and closed out the game,” Brimley coach Jacques LeBlanc Jr. said. “After losing the lead mid-fourth quarter after a slurry of turnovers and defensive breakdowns, they were able to pull the reigns, settle down and get the job done down the stretch.

“My hats off to Mack City and their boy Huffman. He played really well on both ends and I think we would’ve been in trouble if they had shot better than 32 percent.”

Perry LeBlanc also pulled down 11 rebounds, while Newland had 10 boards, Stenglein had six and Jacques LeBlanc III added six assists.

Brimley cruised to a 71-26 victory over Mackinaw City in the junior varsity game. Owen Johnson scored 18 points, Caden Teeple had 16 and Trey Lynn 12 for the JV Bays.

Brimley is scheduled to compete at the Carney Tournament on Dec. 28-29. Mackinaw City is at home against Maplewood Baptist on Thursday.

Mackinaw City 13 20 22 16 — 71

Brimley 20 16 24 15 — 75

Mackinaw City — Pierce 11, Huffman 33, Whipkey 1, Vieau 6, Bergstrom 6, Swanson 2, Barkley 6, Valot 7. FT: 13-21; F: 20 (Bergstrom); 3-point field goals: (Huffman 3, Vieau 2, Pierce 1).

Brimley — J. LeBlanc 12, Lipponen 6, Newland 20, P. LeBlanc 21, Stenglein 11, Hill 2, Ennes 3. FT: 13-25; F: 18; Fouled out: Hill; 3-point field goals: 8 (P. LeBlanc 3, Newland 2, Stenglein 1, Lipponen 1, Ennes 1).

