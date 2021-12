TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—There are now two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Tompkins County, the local health department announced Saturday. The two cases were found via sequencing at Cornell University, though it is unclear if they stem from the Cornell community. The variant is growing in prominence around the state, which led Gov. Kathy Hochul to instate a mask mandate for all indoor locations that don’t require a COVID-19 vaccination for entry. Locally, after another day of large testing numbers (110 new positives) there are now 466 active cases in the county, with 10 people hospitalized.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO