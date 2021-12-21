ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Careless driver narrowly misses Collier deputy on side of road

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOvjS_0dSli37v00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A careless driver clipped a Collier County deputy’s vehicle and narrowly missed the deputy while driving on SR 29 on Tuesday morning.

The deputy was working at a crash on SR 29 and O Quinn Road when the passing driving hit the door of his agency Ford F-150, passing within a foot of the deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

Luckily, the deputy was not hurt. The driver was cited for careless driving.

Florida law requires drivers move over to another lane or slow to 20 mph or less when approaching law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service and tow trucks.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sr 29#O Quinn Road
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy