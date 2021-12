Saturday evening we got together at the Mizzell pond house for an early Christmas celebration with my Aunt Mattie, who is 98 years “young.” She was all smiles as so many people complimented her on how lovely she still is and how they enjoyed seeing her riding atop a float in the St. George Christmas parade. Some folks called her a “celebrity” and though Aunt Mattie wouldn’t sign any autographs, she was open to warm, wonderful hugs and photos. As I watched her enjoying herself, I thought of the hours I spent in her kitchen soaking up her culinary wisdom and savoring the awesome food she prepared and taught many of us to prepare.

