Santa has been cleared for travel in Canada's airspace after showing proof of vaccination and a pre-flight negative Covid test, the transport minister said Thursday. "This year, I'm delighted to clear Santa and his crew for travel in Canadian skies," the minister, Omar Alghabra said in a statement. "When I spoke to Santa (in a call to the North Pole), he assured me that he met all the pre-entry requirements to re-enter Canada," he said. Santa's flight crew -- including reindeer Rudolph, whose "nose shone red and bright (but) made sure he had no Covid-19 symptoms before taking off" -- have also been given the all clear.

