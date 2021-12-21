Crude oil spill near Watford City

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a crude oil release occurring Sunday, December 19 at the Hoffmann 150-98-18-19-10H well, about 1 mile north of Watford City.

Ovintiv, the Denver-based oil and gas company that operates the well, reported Sunday that 360 barrels of crude oil were released due to an equipment failure/malfunction. Product was contained on-site. At the time of the report, all 360 barrels of oil had been recovered.

A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor any additional cleanup required.

