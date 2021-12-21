ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford City, ND

Crude oil spill near Watford City

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdaFz_0dSlhMmG00

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a crude oil release occurring Sunday, December 19 at the Hoffmann 150-98-18-19-10H well, about 1 mile north of Watford City.

Ovintiv, the Denver-based oil and gas company that operates the well, reported Sunday that 360 barrels of crude oil were released due to an equipment failure/malfunction. Product was contained on-site. At the time of the report, all 360 barrels of oil had been recovered.

A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor any additional cleanup required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
KX News

Authorities investigating fatal oil field explosion near Ross

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating how a fatal explosion occurred at an oil field business. A water tanker apparently blew out at JM Oilfield Services near Ross on Saturday. The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old employee Jesse Holmquist was killed in the blast. Another employee was injured and taken to a hospital. […]
ROSS, ND
KX News

City of Minot to offer free dumping from Dec. 27-Jan. 8

The City of Minot will offer free dumping at landfills between Dec. 27, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022, to help residents dispose of waste accumulated during the holidays. Residents can dispose of trash at the landfill free of charge by bringing a current water bill. Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 14, the city will also […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

New soybean processing plant coming to Eastern North Dakota

CGB Enterprises and Minnesota Soybean Processors have teamed up to build what they call a “state-of-the-art” soybean processing plant near Casselton. North Dakota Soybean Processors, jointly owned by CGB and MnSP, will own and operate the new facility, the groups announced Tuesday in a press release. This facility is expected to crush 42.5 million bushels […]
CASSELTON, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watford City, ND
Business
Watford City, ND
Industry
State
North Dakota State
City
Watford City, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Thousands of toys heading to four North Dakota tribes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KX News) — Thousands of toys — enough to fill two semi-trucks — are headed to four North Dakota tribes for Christmas. “MHA Nation, Standing Rock, Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and different ministries in town,” Cara Currie Hall said. Hall and her husband, Ken run Kingdom Business Fellowship, a nonprofit that works with […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Longtime North Dakota lawmaker George Keiser dead at 75

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck Rep. George Keiser, a longtime Republican North Dakota lawmaker who announced last week he would not seek another term in the Legislature, has died. Keiser died Wednesday at age 75. In 2019, Keiser disclosed his diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease, the common name for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Three North Dakota lawmakers announce reelection campaigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Three Republican North Dakota lawmakers representing the southwestern part of the state have announced their reelection campaigns. The Bismarck Tribune reports Reps. Jim Schmidt of Huff; Karen Rohr of Mandan; and Sen. David Schaible of Mott will all run for a fourth time to return to the Capitol. The three lawmakers […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Oil Spill#Oil And Gas#Weather
KX News

ND Legacy Fund: Who is in Control? Part III

Last month in Part I and Part II of our ongoing investigation into the management of North Dakota’s Legacy Fund, KX News reported that the State Investment Board is advised by an out-of-state company, Callan LLC. We also reported that Callan recommends other out-of-state firms to invest the taxpayer’s money from our more than $8 […]
ECONOMY
KX News

City of Bismarck planning for its 150th anniversary

The City of Bismarck is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2022, and Mayor Steven Bakken is looking for ways to commemorate this milestone. A committee formed at last week’s city council meeting will help put together this sesquicentennial celebration. The committee is asking the public for ideas or interest in being involved to contact City […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Seven vehicles damaged in Fargo chain-reaction crash

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a chain-reaction crash in Fargo that took place around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 94. A driver apparently changed lanes, causing another driver to lose control. Seven vehicles were damaged from side-swiping or rear-ending other vehicles. Two vehicles struck a concrete barrier in the […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Minot Public School counselor accused of GSI has bond conditions changed

A Minot man accused of sexual misconduct will now be able to go out of state after his bail conditions were changed on Tuesday. Clifford Davis, a former Minot Public School staff member, is charged with gross sexual imposition. Under the original bond conditions, Davis was barred from traveling outside North Dakota. Davis’s said he […]
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KX News

North Dakotans Get Prepared for Christmas, Amid a Pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KX News) — While there was a Christmas in 2020, a lot of us couldn’t or didn’t celebrate. To put it mildly, it’s a Christmas many of us would like to soon forget and hope we won’t see another like it in our lifetime. With the help of the vaccine and lower COVID […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Brian Kroshus appointed as North Dakota’s next tax commissioner

Brian Kroshus has been appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum to serve as North Dakota’s next tax commissioner, Burgum announced at a Tuesday press conference. Kroshus has been a member of the state’s Public Service Commission for nearly five years, originally appointed on Feb. 28, 2017. He previously was a division leader and executive team member […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Omicron variant confirmed in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed four cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the state. Two cases were confirmed in Ward County, one in Burleigh County and one in Cass County. All four cases were identified in individuals under the age of 50. Two cases had traveled together to another state and […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
KX News

City continues partnership with Minot Area Chamber EDC

Minot City Council approved a contract to continue the city’s partnership with the Minot Area Chamber EDC for 2022 at Monday’s meeting. The city agreed to pay $435,000 for the contracted services from MACEDC, which include: Developing a comprehensive economic development strategic plan Developing key performance indicators Conducting business retention and expansion interviews or surveys […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall visits Minot AFB

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall visited Minot Air Force Base on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with airmen and tour the base. Kendall, who leads the Department of the Air Force, toured the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing and thanked airmen for their dedication to serving, especially during the holidays. He was joined […]
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND
KX News

Fire damages twin home in Bismarck

Fire early Wednesday morning heavily damaged one unit in a Bismarck twin home. Firefighters responded to the call around 2:44 a.m., in the 200 block of Aspen Avenue. Crews found heavy smoke rolling out from the front door of the twin home. The occupants of both homes had evacuated the building. Firefighters soon extinguished the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy