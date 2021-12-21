ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

JENNIE: United Way of the CSRA helps people with long term and immediate needs

By Jennie Montgomery
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Our hearts turn to giving at this time of year and we have a lot of giving people in our community, hopefully way more Santas than old Grinches!

The folks over at the United Way of the CSRA certainly aren’t being Grinches this holiday season. They’ve worked hard with Golden Harvest Food Bank for the Empty Stocking Fund, providing Christmas gifts for hundreds of families.

But their work isn’t just a holiday thing! The United Way is here to help meet needs in the community 365 days a year.

President and CEO Brittany Burnett explains how UWCSRA helps people with immediate and long-term needs.

