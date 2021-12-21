ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

COD’s new President defends efforts to build west valley campuses

By Jeff Stahl
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
Back to the Drawing Board airs Thursday Dec. 23 at 6:00 p.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZB2kV_0dSlgt9000

Concerns are growing over College of the Desert and uncertainties regarding its west valley expansion plans.

The alarms were heightened when COD’s new President suddenly announced the cancelation of the Roadrunner Automotive training program in Cathedral City at the end of October. Planning for the small campus had been underway since 2016 with a property already purchased. Many local leaders tell News Channel 3 they thought it was a done deal, well on its way to completion in Cathedral City.

Dr. Martha Garcia knows people want action saying people in the community, “have been waiting enough. That’s the reason why I recognize there’s been frustration.”

Garcia says COD is committed to building the Roadrunner program and a permanent Palm Springs COD Campus in the west valley. She says she will provide the details of plans as they progress. She says she’s committed to transparency, but has only been on the job for less than four months and is surprised by what hasn’t yet been accomplished.

Regarding a Palm Springs campus, Garcia said, “I thought it was approved by the Division of State Architect. At that point, we build. We are far from having our planning completed to get close to submitting for approval from the Division of State Architect.”

Local leaders say they’re running out of patience saying COD has to make good on its promises for higher educational opportunities in Palm Springs and Cathedral City.

There's a lot more to this story. Watch our latest I-Team Investigation Back to the Drawing Board Thursday at 6:00 p.m. to see what local leaders are saying and what Garcia is telling Jeff Stahl about her commitments, new timelines, and the impact the construction delays are having on our local communities.

