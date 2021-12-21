ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Creative Carrot Tree branches out in perfect holiday centerpiece

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNecessity is the mother of invention, and one mother started her décor business...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
lushome.com

35 Lovely Christmas Decorating Ideas, Poinsettia Holiday Gifts and Original Table Centerpieces

Gorgeous Christmas flowers are a terrific source of holiday decorations that work as beautiful gifts and table centerpieces. Here is the Lushome collection of original Christmas decorating ideas and creative eco gifts to brighten up winter homes and add themed accents to holiday tables. There are many ways to present and display Poinsettias, and these unique designs and photographs provide great inspiring ideas for winter decorating, elegant table centerpieces, and last-minute Christmas gifts.
HOME & GARDEN
phillyfunguide.com

Kids’ Holiday Centerpiece Workshop (Ages 6-12)

Floral Educator, Florist, and Owner of Flowers on Location. Design a beautiful fresh flower and evergreen centerpiece to use on your family’s holiday table or to give as a gift. Working with fresh evergreens is fragrant and festive, and you will learn about fresh flower arranging as you produce your unique creation.
KIDS
FOX 2

Holiday mystery: The person who decks out the I-270 Christmas tree

ST. LOUIS – An O’Fallon, Missouri woman has been spreading Christmas cheer for the past four years by decorating a tree along 270 at Dougherty Ferry. Linda Hunt-Buckley decorated the 2021 tree on Saturday. This is a tradition motorists seem to love. Hunt-Buckley has gotten a ton of positive feedback from people on Facebook. “I […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
NWI.com

WATCH NOW: Colors of the season make holiday centerpieces sing

As the carol goes, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas…but the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be on your own front door." Holly and, of course, a lot of other fresh décor sets the scene. 'Tis the season for beautiful Christmas floral arrangements. Flowers help create the perfect holiday home and are a perfect gift for special someone or your holiday host.
LIFESTYLE
BET

The Perfect Holiday Gifts For Kids

Support your favorite Black-owned businesses this holiday season with an assortment of fashion, beauty, and tech finds. Whether she's a fashionista, beauty lover, or free-spirit, she'll love an item from our list!. We've selected fun gifts for any budget. We're sure the kids in your life will love it!. You...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
FASHION Magazine |

Five Canadian Creatives On Their Holiday Fashion Essentials

Plus: Their favourite way to enjoy a glass of Meiomi Pinot Noir. We all have our favourite things—from go-to shades of lipstick to a pair of confidence-boosting shoes. These items usually have a unique way of elevating not only your look, but also your spirits, and especially so during the holiday season. It doesn’t matter if you’re dressing up for a glamorous party or preparing to host yourself, it’s always better when you have your essentials on hand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
starpublications.online

Holiday walk at Chapel Branch

The Nanticoke Conservancy has prepared a holiday treat for walkers at the Chapel Branch Nature Area on Woodland Road! Get out and enjoy nature at this festive time of year on six miles of trails at the beautiful 300-acre Chapel Branch Nature Area and trail system. Brochures highlighting plantings at each of the 19 trail markers are available at the kiosk and we will be adding more sites as the seasons change.
LIFESTYLE
Greenfield Daily Reporter

ART BRANCHES OUT: Tree display brings good will to charities

GREENFIELD — Take a stroll in a winter wonderland of decorated trees, in an art display designed to bring good cheer to local charities. The second annual Festival of the Trees is on display all month at the Twenty North Gallery, 20 N. State St. Ten local businesses and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WCNC

Creative Ideas for Holiday Eats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season get creative in the kitchen with Mrs. T’s Pierogies. Mrs. T’s Pierogies are pasta pockets stuffed with two of my favorite things: creamy mashed potatoes and cheese!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Food Network

6 Stunning Tree-Shaped Desserts That Double as Table Centerpieces

There’s nothing quite like walking into a room with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree at the holidays. Whether you typically set yours up in your living room, dining room, or in the corner of your basement, Christmas trees are truly the focal point no matter where they're located. What if we told you you can take the same "wow" factor and redirect it towards your holiday dessert spread this year instead? Not only is it totally doable, it’s a lot of fun too — just take a look at the stunning array of edible Christmas trees below! Each special in their own unique way, they make the picture-perfect edible table centerpiece, plus you’ll learn some intricate hands-on techniques while putting them together too! Keep reading to choose your favorite, and whatever you do, make sure you take a picture before you dig in!
FOOD & DRINKS
Republic

Lights out! Holiday displays showcase creative flair

Who has some of the best outdoor holiday decorations in Bartholomew County? We’ll find out in just a few days. Voting in The Republic’s online Holiday Decoration contest will conclude at 5 p.m. this afternoon. You can choose your favorite entry at IndianaContests.com/RepublicDecorating. Local residents have been asked...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Sun-Gazette

Celebrate the holidays with a special centerpiece meal

FAMILY FEATURES — Few things bring family and friends together quite like the holidays, and serving up an elegant, seasonal meal centered around a mouthwatering main dish is a recipe for creating lasting memories with the ones you love. Forging a fabulous holiday experience for the special people in...
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX2now.com

Chef JR is young, creative, and cooking up a storm at this year’s Winterfest

At 20 years old, Chef JR has a bright future in the restaurant and catering industry. He’s not afraid to try new mixtures and spices and the unexpected is his norm. He stopped by our studio to cook up some salmon sausage and let us in on his next big thing — a spice launch! He also runs his own catering company. You can catch him at this year’s Winterfest. All we can say is, “Yes, chef!”
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy