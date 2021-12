When it comes to discovering the hidden "truth" about Santa Claus, let's get one thing out of the way: Santa is real. Historical records detailing his story stretch all the way back to the third century, when St. Nicholas became the patron saint of children. A science reporter, 21 years ago, made the argument that Father Christmas's magic is legitimate because he is, in fact, a macroscopic quantum object – and that a famous "two-slit" experiment in physics all but proves he can visit so many children around the world in one night, provided he does so unseen. Oh, and proof that even the federal government even recognizes the jolly fellow? The United States Postal Service delivers letters addressed to him to the North Pole.

