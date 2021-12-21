ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIGO Taps A$AP Rocky, Pharrell & More For "I Know NIGO" Album

By Aron A.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCo-founder of Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream, and the founder of Human Made, NIGO, is preparing to drop a brand new project in the near future. The designer and musician recently announced I Know NIGO -- his first album in roughly twenty years which will...

Stamford Advocate

Strick and A$AP Rocky Debut ‘For Sale’ Video Featuring Cameos by Metro Boomin, Swae Lee, NAV, More (EXCLUSIVE)

As 2021 comes to a close, Young Stoner Life Records artist Strick has squeezed in a new video for the single “For Sale” featuring A$AP Rocky. The track comes from his latest album, “Strick Land,” which arrived on Nov. 5 with features from YSL Records founder Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, NAV and Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee, among others.
HipHopDX.com

Nas & Hit-Boy Announce New Album 'Magic' Featuring A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier

The lethal combination of Nas and Hit-Boy isn’t done with 2021 just yet. The Grammy Award-winning duo announced on Thursday (December 23) plans for a third project together titled Magic, which will arrive in mere hours and hit streaming services at midnight ET on Friday (December 24) as a Christmas gift under the tree.
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
Billboard

5 Artists Jay-Z Should Do a ‘Verzuz’ Battle Against

When it comes to a potential Verzuz battle, Jay-Z has made it crystal clear that he considers himself untouchable. “Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done. No one can stand on that stage with me. There’s not a shot,” the rapper bragged during a surprise appearance on Alicia Keys’ Twitter Spaces discussion Tuesday (Dec. 21) with Rob Markman of Genius.
hotnewhiphop.com

India Royale Shows Off Her Ring Following Lil Durk Engagement

Chicago rapper Lil Durk and his longtime partner India Royale got engaged this weekend during a concert in the rapper's hometown. The "Lion Eyes" artist got down on one knee in front of the entire crowd and India happily said yes, marking an exciting moment for everybody in attendance. India proceeded to remember the incredible moment by posting photos on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Guru Responds To Jay-Z's "Verzuz" Comments

The Internet is still in a frenzy following Jay-Z's appearance on Alicia Keys' Spaces. The rapper dropped a few gems during the rare cameo, including a response Michael Jackson/Beyoncé comparisons. However, it was his comments on entering the Verzuz arena that has the people talking. In short, Jay-Z doesn't feel like there's another rapper who can go hit-for-hit with him or even bar-for-bar. Though no one in rap has directly responded to Jay-Z, many have chimed in on the matter.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Sparkles In Sheer, Curve-Hugging Dress At Low-Key KarJenner Christmas Eve

Khloe Kardashian came to slay with a stunning look for her family’s 2021 Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24. Tristan Thompson, who? Khloe Kardashian looked totally unbothered by her ex’s recent paternity scandal when she attended the low-key KarJenner Christmas Eve party. Khloe had her daughter, True Thompson, by her side for the family-only event, and she definitely didn’t hold back when it came to her outfit for the big night.
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Youngsta Seemingly Disrespects Young Dolph At Graveyard In New Video

Blac Youngsta is facing a lot of backlash following the release of his new song and music video, "I'm Assuming." The rapper seemingly disrespects Young Dolph, whom he had beef with for years prior to the rapper's murder, by rapping in a graveyard in front of a tombstone that says Dolph's family name.
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Says He's Bigger Than Jay-Z: Twitter Reacts

Future caught fans off guard, Friday night, by claiming that he is a bigger rapper than Jay-Z. The Atlanta rapper contrasted his own success to that the Jay-Z during a series of posts on Twitter. "I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh," he wrote in...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reveals He Has A Crush On Phylicia Rashad, Wants To Make New "Cosby Show"

50 Cent has seamlessly transitioned from a career in music to one in television, having a hand in some of the most exciting small-screen projects of the last few years. As the head of shows including Power and its extended universe, BMF, and more, as well as the upcoming shows about Snoop Dogg's murder trial, Queen Nzinga, and others, 50 Cent has become a serious force in the entertainment world, and he has his eyes set on creating yet another game-changing series.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jim Jones Called Out For "Hypocritical" Post After Drakeo The Ruler's Murder

Jim Jones is being called out by hip-hop fans for a post that many are calling "hypocritical" following Drakeo The Ruler's stabbing death in Los Angeles. Jones shared a tribute post to the rapper and offered some advice to others in the hip-hop industry, urging people to "move tactical" and value their lives more. However, as many correctly pointed out, just one week ago, Jones was involved in a physical altercation with Freddie Gibbs at Prime 112 in Miami, and he's even naming his album after the restaurant where the incident took place to troll Gibbs.
hotnewhiphop.com

Reginae Carter Confirms YFN Lucci Split By Sharing She No Longer Has A "Bae"

The relationship status between YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter has been unclear since he was arrested earlier this year, but Lil Wayne's daughter has provided an update. The on-again-off-again romance between Reginae and Lucci has been well-documented on social media. The pair emerged as a Hip Hop couple in love, but then, the infamous Cucumber Party threw a wrench into their happy home.
Complex

Cardi B: ‘I Gotta Put Out This Album Next Year’

Cardi B fans should get excited for the new year, because it seems like her sophomore album is on the horizon. The rapper took to Instagram Live on Monday to share an update on her next project, explaining that she’s trying to balance her music career with being a mother to two children, her new gig as the Creative Director in Residence for Playboy, and more.
CELEBRITIES

