Help is headed to New Hampshire to get through the COVID-19 winter surge but it's not fast enough for some critics of Gov. Chris Sununu. During his weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday said that he is working to keep FEMA workers in the state's hospitals past Christmas when they are currently scheduled to leave. A second Booster Blitz with another 10,000 shots will take place on Saturday, Jan. 8 with locations to be announced.

