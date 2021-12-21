‘Something About the Way You Look Tonight’: Elton John song recut by Branson band reaches global audience

The Duchess of Cambridge “absolutely nailed” playing the piano at a community carol service at Westminster Abbey pop star Tom Walker said.Walker described Kate as an “amazing musician” and said the pair got together for top-secret rehearsals in a recording studio ahead of the concert, which was broadcast on Christmas Eve.Kate hosted the event, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, as a thank you to the people who have supported their communities during the pandemic.British singer-songwriter Walker, known for his hit Leave A Light On, said he was approached by the duchess to perform at the carol service after meeting...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO