ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southborough, MA

Milford woman faces charges in last Saturday's crash, fire in Southborough

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 4 days ago

SOUTHBOROUGH — A Milford woman who authorities say crashed her car into a Framingham Road home early last Saturday morning will face criminal charges.

Police said they have charged the woman with driving to endanger and driving without a license. They have also cited her for a marked-lanes violation.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMn2m_0dSlfzP900

Police did not identify the woman because she is being summoned, and was not arrested.

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, both the Police and Fire departments responded to 89 Framingham Road for a report of a car crashing into the house. The crash ignited a fire, which heavily damaged the home.

The residents escaped the home without injury, but the home was not habitable.

The driver and her passenger were taken to local hospitals to be treated for serious injuries, police said. Their conditions were not known.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the residents of the home — the Cocomazzi family. So far more than $14,500 of the $15,000 being sought has been raised. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/5c9186c8.

It is not known when the driver will appear in Westborough District Court.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, MA
Southborough, MA
Crime & Safety
Milford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Southborough, MA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Police And Fire#Twitter
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

193
Followers
222
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy