A five-point guide to leadership

With a rich and layered history, Five Points is a place that both visitors and locals should spend some time learning more about. The neighborhood has seen shifts in demographics since it became a streetcar suburb in the 1870s and 1880s, always in response to social and political changes that it continues to see today. Known as the “Harlem of the West,” it was a frequent stop for jazz greats like Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong and Miles Davis, who played clubs like the Rossonian. It also became its own self-sustaining community made up of predominantly Black-owned small businesses.

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO