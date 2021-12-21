Activist: Organized criminal groups control migrant smuggling in northern Chihuahua

Three women landed behind bars for the smuggling attempt of two migrants and narcotics, including more than 300 pills of Xanax, according to an arrest affidavit. Webb County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office deputies responded to a report of narcotics and human smuggling at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. 59. An agent told deputies that a gray Nissan Cube arrived at the checkpoint with five occupants. Then, a K-9 unit alerted to the vehicle for possible contraband.

