Activist: Organized criminal groups control migrant smuggling in northern Chihuahua

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector agents arrested three gang members and two sex offenders in a single day. On the morning of December 16, Falfurrias Border Patrol agents working near Falfurrias, arrested a Mexican national illegally present in the United States. The subject was taken into custody and transported for processing. At the station, the subject’s criminal history revealed a 2008 arrest for sexual assault of a child by the Corsicana Police Department in Corsicana, Texas. The individual was subsequently found guilty and sentenced to four years’ probation.
