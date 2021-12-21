ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Activist: Organized criminal groups control migrant smuggling in northern Chihuahua

By Julian Resendiz
 4 days ago

A new search for more than a dozen migrants missing for several weeks in the desert of northern Chihuahua came up empty, but Mexican officials say they found evidence of human smuggling in the area.

