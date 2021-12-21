ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, NY

Westport man dressed as Santa swings from 100-year-old tree in protest of new land developer

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Westport man dressed as Santa Claus swung from a tree today as a sign of protest against land developers looking to cut the tree down.

Ever since developer Coastal Construction bought the lot next door, Mark Donovan of Prospect Road says he's been trying to save the centuries-old red oaks clustered near the property line.

After three of the five trees were cut down yesterday , Donovan greeted work crews this morning dressed as Santa Claus while sitting in a rope swing hung from the branches that he says he used to climb as a child.

The branch and the rope swing are over Donovan's property, and he says he plans to stay there as long as he can.

Community Policy