Area brief: Three from Edwardsburg named All-State

FOOTBALL

Eddies' trio is All-State

Three members of Edwardsburg's football team were named to the Detroit Free Press Division 4 All-State Football Team.

Tight end Landon Mikel, kicker Trevor Houseworth and defensive back Logan McColley earned first team recognition after helping the Eddies finish 12-1 and reach the Division 4 semifinals.

Mikel caught 10 passes for 180 yards for a team that only attempted 36 passes all season long. But Mikel, a 6-4, 245-pound senior, was one of the top blockers for an offense, which averaged 356.5 yards per game on the ground and 8.7 yards per rushing attempt. From the defensive line position, Mikel was in on 43 tackles, recovered two fumbles, one for a touchdown, and blocked a punt.

Houseworth, a 5-10, 165-pound senior, was a definite weapon in the field position battle for the Eddies, kicking 64 out of 103 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. He was also 73 of 79 on PATs and booted field goals of 26, 28, 35 and 24 yards.

McColley, a 5-11, 180-pound senior, was probably Edwardsburg's best all-around player. He was in on 87 tackles and had four interceptions, one which he returned for a touchdown. On offense, McColley led the balanced running attack with 691 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 8 yards per attempt. He also caught six passes for 178 yards and three scores.

Earning honorable mention status on the team were Edwardsburg quarterback Jacob Pegura, Eddie running back Connor Ostrander and Niles outside linebacker Sam Rucker.