Mother, daughter graduate as nurses in same year at Columbia College

Wendi Arnold, a stay-at-home mom for most of her adult life, always had the goal of becoming a nurse.

The difficulties of life, including a divorce, inspired her to finally achieve that dream.

She was pinned last Friday night and took the Florence Nightingale Pledge as a newly qualified nurse after completing the nursing program at Columbia College.

"I thought I was too old. I didn't think I could do college," said Arnold, who is 57. "I went for my dream. ... I am so glad I went for it. It is never too late."

In some ways, the timing could not have been more perfect.

This is an achievement she now shares with her daughter, Megan Asplund, who graduated in May from the same program. Asplund recommended Columbia College to her mother, Arnold said.

The mother-daughter graduates are working for University of Missouri Hospital in the neonatal intensive care and neuro intensive care units, respectively.

Asplund is already on the job, while Arnold will start in February.

Arnold received the college's "heart of nursing" award during the pinning ceremony, one day before Saturday's graduation. It was a surprise to receive the honor, she said. She finished in the top 10% of her class and due to her achievements is a member of the nursing honor society Alpha Delta Nu.

A draw to nursing

Arnold was drawn to nursing by the people she knew who were nurses and her experience with her daughter, who needed care in a neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, when she was born.

By observing nurses she knew, she found the profession to be "such a good way to serve others and make a difference in the community," Arnold said.

Arnold values the time she took to first become a certified nursing assistant, or CNA.

It taught her a lot about the fundamentals of nursing, she said.

"I got to watch nurses working every day and realize what it is like. It helped me to get the reality of what the job is than what was in my head," Arnold said. "I learned about charting and basic patient care. It was really good."

Arnold has 12 grandchildren, of whom four also required stays in the NICU.

Her time as a CNA gave her the chance to figure out which nursing focus she wanted.

Arnold said it was a long shot to get her dream job as a NICU nurse right after graduation, but her effort paid off. Even if she had not received employment in the NICU, Arnold said she would have set out to work her way toward that department.

A 'super proud' daughter

Asplund said she is proud of her mother's achievement, noting it was emotional to see her mom receive her nursing pin.

"It brought back the memories of how hard you really work, especially graduating with honors," she said. "I am super proud. I am super excited for her. It is something she has wanted for a long time."

Asplund is not only a nurse, but also a musician. Her desire to become a nurse increased after she gave birth to her daughter and as her interest in a professional music career waned, she said.

Nursing is not just relegated to the mother-daughter duo. Asplund's husband also is a nurse. His career reinvigorated Asplund's interest, she said.

While the mother-daughter duo will work at University Hospital, they will each have their own space to grow with career focuses in different intensive care units.

"I think it takes a special person like my mom to do NICU," Asplund said.