Long-time Publix VP of marketing to retire

By Paul Nutcher, The Ledger
 4 days ago
LAKELAND — After 48 years of working for Publix Super Markets, its vice president of marketing will retire at the end of February 2022, a press release stated.

With the retirement of Mark Irby early next year, the company announced Monday, Malinda Renfroe will be promoted to vice president of marketing.

Supermarket expanding:Publix to open second Kentucky store in Louisville

The skinny:Iconic Publix Super Market scales could be a thing of the past

Irby, 66, started working at Publix in 1973 at the company's sign shop in Lakeland, the release explained. The experience led to several positions gained within the department, including marketing and research manager. In 1988, he was promoted to director of marketing and advertising. By 1989, he had assumed his current responsibilities.

“Mark’s dedication to helping build, promote, protect and bring to life the Publix brand has made us a better company,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy in the release. “He’s given meaning to our 'Where Shopping Is A Pleasure' slogan and shaped opportunities for customers to connect with us in authentic ways, creating memorable moments with 'my Publix' stories."

Making moves:Publix's growth leads to more officer promotions

Renfroe, 42, holds an MBA from the University of South Florida and will take over the grocer's marketing responsibilities.

“Malinda is a strong leader with extensive experience across all marketing functions,” said Murphy in the release. “Her ability to foster collaboration and team building, along with her passion for developing associates, will be instrumental as she takes this next step in her Publix career.”

