Two More Atlanta Hawks Players Test Positive for COVID-19

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HoO18_0dSlfXsv00

The Hawks upcoming games against the Magic and Knicks are now in question.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Things just went from bad to worse. On Sunday afternoon, Trae Young tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols. As of Tuesday morning, two more Hawks players tested positive.

Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela have entered the Health & Safety Protocols. Additionally, three tier-1 team personnel/staff have entered the protocols as well. No surprise it was ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski to break the news about both players. We knew something was wrong when the Hawks 11:00 am (eastern) practice was canceled at the last minute.

As soon as the Hawks front office learned of the positive test results, they quickly signed two additional players. Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill both got picked up from G-League teams to fill in for the Hawks.

It's hard to believe the Hawks game tomorrow night against the Orlando Magic, let alone the Christmas Day matchup against the New York Knicks, is going to happen. Hopefully, the NBA finds a way to make this work, but the current state of the league is not good right now. So stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Blockbuster Trades We Could See Very Soon

With much of the playoff race still open, there are going to be some major moves on the horizon. For many of these teams, they would love to spend money before Christmas and get some of these lovely gifts on the market, but we will likely see most deals go down once the calendar shifts into 2022. That means that once you shout “happy New Year,” you might be happy with a new team depth chart as well.
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
