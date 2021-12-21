ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggies' Kenyon Green Declares For NFL Draft

By Timm Hamm
 7 days ago

Texas A&M junior played four positions along the offensive line in 2021

Texas A&M standout offensive lineman Kenyon Green is entering next April's NFL Draft on Tuesday, foregoing his senior season.

Green joins a long list of A&M players coming out. Some, including Green, are projected to be first-round picks.

Along with Green, defensive linemen DeMarvin Leal and Jayden Peevy, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, and defensive back Leon O'Neal, Jr have declared. Other, including Michael Clemons, are expected to do the same.

Green (6-4, 325) played both tackle and guard spots on the offensive line out of necessity in 2021, as the position group was hampered by inexperience and injuries. That opened the door for Green to show his versatility and willingness to adapt.

Both are valuable traits in the NFL, especially on the offensive line. Green has started every game since coming to Texas A&M, showcasing his durability.

A preseason All-American, Green was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times this season.

The Aggies are hoping to replace Green with one of a number of highly-touted players from recent recruiting classes, including the 2022 collection that is one that is being considered one of the best of all time.

Winning in the trenches is vital in the SEC. The struggles on offense for the Aggies this season were in large part a product of inconsistency up front.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher will also be replacing offensive line coach Josh Henson, who is departing for USC.

The No. 25 Aggies (8-4) face Wake Forest in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.

