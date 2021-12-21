ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Entertaining

By Maggie Flecknoe
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share some entertaining ideas to help you this holiday season.

JURA E8 Piano Black

Elevate your coffee experience at home with the JURA E8. It brews 17 different specialties – from espresso to flat white and latte macchiato – always freshly ground, not capsuled. $2,399 for the E8 Piano Black / $2,499 for the E8 Chrome. www.JURA.com

Golden Steer Steaks

The Oldest Steakhouse on the Las Vegas strip serving the famous and infamous for over 60 years. Famous for larger than life fine dining and premium meals now shipped to your door.

Mizzen+Main

Mizzen+Main are the makers of the best damn dress shirt. We are a performance clothing company that transformed menswear with the use of sweat-wicking, machine-washable, and ultra-comfortable performance fabric. www.Mizzenandmain.com

KIAH

Holiday Beauty, Health & Wellness

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Influencer Cheryl Leahy joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share some beauty and health ideas to help you this holiday season. Jergens Cloud Crème Collection https://www.walmart.com/ip/Jergens-Cloud-Creme-with-Hyaluronic-Complex-Non-Greasy-Breathable-Hydration-Body-Lotion-13-fl-oz/709911124 John Frieda Frizz Ease, Walmart Feel free to create your own new holiday traditions and whichever festivities you choose to partake in, style your […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Holiday travel made easy with these must-haves

HOUSTON (KIAH) — ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe for a segment on making holiday travel easy with these five products featured below. OCIO Leisure OCIO Leisure is on a mission to make low-impact loungewear you’ll never want to take off, designed so you won’t have to. The sustainable athleisure wear brand […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston Happens – Join Maggie LIVE at our Super Santa Toy Drive

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Monday morning! It’s a special edition of Houston Happens. Host Maggie Flecknoe is LIVE at our Super Santa Toy Drive right outside of the CW39 Houston studio.  ‘Tis the season to help others. That’s why here at CW39 Houston, we’re joining forces with Houston’s City Wide Club once again to bring smiles and […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Holiday gifts for food lovers and furry friends

HOUSTON (KIAH) — ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share some holiday gift ideas ranging from food to home decor and pet products. Take a glimpse at the fabulous offerings featured in the segment. Farver Farms Farmer Farms is the home of the Lentil Crunchers snacks, all made from […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Holiday gifts for the special lady in your life

HOUSTON (KIAH) — ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, for holiday gift ideas. Here are the five brands featured in this segment. Defined Luxe Jewelry Defined Luxe Jewelry is committed to supporting women feel beautiful and empowered every day with its high-quality, versatile, yet affordable pieces created with the finest materials. This elegant […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Little Passports: Best Gifts for Kids

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Lifestyle Influencer Cheryl Leahy joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe, to share some Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids presented by Little Passports. As a parent, nothing compares to watching your child uncover new ways of seeing the world. With a Little Passports subscription, kids can have fun learning about the world around […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Historic Telescope launch Christmas Eve

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas A & M University professor Nicholas Suntzeff is no stranger to talking about space. Suntzeff has been involved with space research for 30 years. So when he was asked about the significance of the Christmas Eve launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), there’s a reason why he believes it will provide answers to some of space’s biggest mysteries.
ASTRONOMY
KIAH

Holiday gifts for the beauty lover in your life

HOUSTON (KIAH) – ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe, with six gift ideas for the beauty lover in your life this holiday season. Here’s a peek at the brands featured in the segment. Hereward Farms Hereward Farms is a small family-owned lavender farm in Ontario in the Hamlet of Hereward. The […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

‘Beernaments’ for sale: Miller Lite unveils drinkable Christmas ornaments

This one’s for the beer lover in your life. Miller Lite has formally launched a line of drinkable holiday décor they’ve dubbed “Beernaments.” A Beermanent is basically what it sounds like: a functional Christmas ornament decked out with Miller Lite’s logo, complete with space for — you guessed it — beer. The ornament is designed to fit […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Preventing Holiday Health Humbugs

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you have a packed schedule this time of year, it’s easy to think less and less about your own well-being. Whether it’s watching what you eat or getting enough rest, wintertime has its own healthy living challenges. Joining Houston Happens is Wellness Lifestyle Contributor, Terra Wellington who has some easy stay-well tips […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Road Rules: What to do if you’re involved in a road rage incident

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you drive in Houston, chances are you may have experienced road rage with someone tailgating, racing by you or behaving aggressively in one way or another. CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office with today’s Road Rule Of the Day in a segment sponsored by the Mokaram Law Firm. […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

CW39.com has a new look and we want to hear from you

 HOUSTON, Texas  (KIAH)  — Today, CW39.com has a new look and feel to make it easier to find information you need for weather, traffic and news. The new look took effect December 8, 2021 in the 12 o’clock hour. The new design shows you more of the things you care about in a way that is easy […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Take time for yourself this holiday season

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s easy to forget to carve out some “me time” during the holiday season. Joining Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe with some helpful is tips to make sure you don’t forget to take some time for yourself is registered dietician, Abby Sauer.
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Make more holiday memories with Kalahari Resorts

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help you and your family create wonderful holiday memories. She shares a great gift idea with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Why not take the family to America’s largest indoor waterparks?  America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks Home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, Kalahari features beautifully […]
HOUSTON, TX
