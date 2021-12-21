Holiday Entertaining

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share some entertaining ideas to help you this holiday season.

JURA E8 Piano Black

Elevate your coffee experience at home with the JURA E8. It brews 17 different specialties – from espresso to flat white and latte macchiato – always freshly ground, not capsuled. $2,399 for the E8 Piano Black / $2,499 for the E8 Chrome. www.JURA.com

Golden Steer Steaks

The Oldest Steakhouse on the Las Vegas strip serving the famous and infamous for over 60 years. Famous for larger than life fine dining and premium meals now shipped to your door.

Mizzen+Main

Mizzen+Main are the makers of the best damn dress shirt. We are a performance clothing company that transformed menswear with the use of sweat-wicking, machine-washable, and ultra-comfortable performance fabric. www.Mizzenandmain.com

