ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Expert Q&A: Hospital ICUs amidst omicron

By SciLine - AAAS
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

Dr. Hayley B. Gershengorn: How ICUs can prepare for...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Hospitals Continue To Grapple With Surge In Patients And Worry About Omicron

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health care workers continue to treat an influx of patients in Minnesota hospitals that’s overwhelming the health care system, with more than 1,400 having COVID and thousands more seeking other care. “There have been no breaks with how busy it’s been,” said emergency medicine Dr. Andrew Rowland-Fisher, who works at Hennepin County Medical Center. State data show there are just 21 ICU beds available statewide; 55 hospitals have not a single ICU bed available. The capacity crisis is impacting doctors’ and nurses’ ability to care for people who need it, doctors say. On Thanksgiving, U.S. Department of Defense medical teams began...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Fort Bend Star

Local health experts bracing for possible omicron surge

The new omicron variant of the coronavirus has arrived in Fort Bend County. Fort Bend County Health and Human Services this week confirmed three people had tested positive for the variant, becoming the first known cases in the county. While the announcement might have caused some consternation among county residents,...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Icus#Omicron#Covid
TODAY.com

Omicron is here but 'we are not in March 2020,' experts stress

With COVID-19 cases climbing yet again and the new omicron variant in the mix, things are starting to feel all too familiar. But Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has a reassuring message for those who are wondering whether or not to go through with holiday travel plans.
SCIENCE
Gephardt Daily

COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, ICUs filling up amid winter weather

Dec. 13 (UPI) — COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the rise in parts of the United States as winter weather sets in and the Omicron variant continues to spread. U.S. hospitalizations have risen 23% in the past 14 days to a daily average of 65,277 as of Saturday, while new cases have risen by 40% for a daily average of 119,325 within the same timeframe, according to federal data gathered by The New York Times.
ENVIRONMENT
WausauPilot

Experts: COVID-19 boosters protect against Omicron

Public health officials are strongly recommending eligible people to get booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, saying they protect against the fast-spreading new coronavirus variant, Omicron. “At this point, we don’t believe you need an omicron-specific boost,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABS News’ Good Morning America on Thursday. “We just need...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

British data indicate lower hospitalization rate for Omicron

Two studies from Britain published Wednesday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa. The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases. "We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call. The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December, and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthcanal.com

Omicron Is Mild, But In Alarming Spreads – According to Experts

Omicron is taking the world by storm, officially designated a variant of concern[1] by the World Health Organization two weeks ago. Scares in several African countries have legislators, peacemakers, and ambassadors of public health everywhere very concerned. Some fear that Omicron might be even deadlier than the Delta variant. Others...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

Q and A: Infectious disease expert on severity, transmissibility of COVID-19 Omicron variant

Cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern have been soaring in recent days in Alberta. As we learn more about the latest variant, Postmedia spoke with infectious disease expert Dr. Stephanie Smith, director of infection prevention at the University of Alberta, about what is currently known about the variant, its severity, transmissibility and what we can expect with future cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Autistic four year old ‘banned for life’ from US airline after mask exemption row

The father of an autistic four-year-old says he and his son have been “banned for life” by a US airline after he tried to prove his son was medically exempt from wearing a mask on flights.Michael Seklecki told Fox News that his son was blocked twice from boarding flights with Frontier and Spirit Airlines even though he had doctor’s notes about a medical exemption for his son.He says that the ongoing mask exemption row has resulted in Frontier Airlines banning the pair from all flights."He’s been banned for life on Frontier Airlines… I was specifically banned as well," Mr...
TRAVEL
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Microchip implanted under the skin could be your COVID vaccine passport

A rice-sized microchip implanted under your skin could become your vaccine passport. A Swedish tech startup says its device could be customized to display people’s COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a video the South China Post posted Friday on Twitter. Epicenter, based in Stockholm, says anyone who opts for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy