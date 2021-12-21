Salvation Army's ToyTown distributes toys and food to thousands of local children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Tasha Goins and Ashley Waller stood outside the Toys for Tots’ warehouse Monday afternoon, waiting to collect Christmas gifts for their children.

The mothers represent just two of the almost 900 local families served Monday and Tuesday by the Salvation Army’s ToyTown.

The Salvation Army partnered with Toys for Tots this year to organize ToyTown, an annual Christmas giveaway that provides toys and food for families in need. The partnership resulted in one of the biggest years for giving the Evansville organization has seen.

According to Jada Smith, one of the charity’s coordinators, ToyTown will provide toys for almost 3,000 children this year – a number more than double last year's total.

“Usually there’s about 500 families, a thousand kids,” said Smith.

Smith attributes the charity’s heightened success to their partnership with Toys for Tots, which was responsible for about half of this year’s donations.

“We have a lot more funds to buy than we usually did, so we can accept however many (children),” said Smith.

The Toys for Tots warehouse, located behind the Dollar Tree on University Drive, was full of volunteers at noon on Monday, as they shared pizza and prepared for families to return after lunch.

Parents would move through the building later that afternoon, first choosing a bag of stocking stuffers, an age-appropriate book and a family board game before picking out three larger gifts, which ranged from baby dolls to Bluetooth headphones, and served kids 17 and under. Families also received food boxes, which were stocked with milk, frozen meat, eggs and non-perishable items.

Waller, who returned for a second year to get presents for her 7- and 13-year-olds, said her children love what they’ve gotten from ToyTown.

“We’ve got soccer balls, a baby doll and a volleyball net one time. They enjoyed every bit of it,” she said.

Debra Wyza, ToyTown’s lead volunteer, said organizers were worried they wouldn’t have enough volunteers for the event. But according to Smith, a quick Facebook post was all it took to convince helpers to show up.

“We had volunteers just show up out of the woodwork,” said Wyza. “They love working here. We’ve got volunteers that have been coming back for seven, eight, 10 years, too. They love seeing the people come through, they love watching the parents’ faces light up when they turn the corner and they see all the toys.”