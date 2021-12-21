Finding holiday joy in a year full of losses and setbacks

Many years ago, when I lived for two years not too far south of the Arctic Circle in Finland, where my mother grew up, I learned the custom of visiting one's ancestors on Christmas Eve to light a candle on their grave. That first year, I traveled by bus to my Finnish grandmother, Mummi’s. She always had kaffee waiting with homemade pulla, a braided Finnish sweet bread redolent with cardamom. We ate it at a small round table covered by my great aunt Senja-Tati’s hand-laced table cloth. It was already dark at 3 pm when we climbed into a taxi which would take us to the cemetery where Ukki, my grandfather, was buried. Finns all over the country would be doing the same.

