Finding holiday joy in a year full of losses and setbacks

Steve Munz is amazed every time he sees the reactions of the people he supports during the holidays. From bicycle collections to passing out meals, Munz, owner of Galaxy Home Solutions in Wildwood, has given back to the community at Christmastime for the past 15 years. Other businesses such as Parady Financial Group, Citizens First Bank, Redsauce, Havana Country Club and Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group also are showing their charitable side through toy or food drives, raising money for organizations and more. Munz, with the help of his staff, puts together a Christmas community celebration every year at Galaxy Home Solutions, where they pass out 200 meals to Sumter County residents. Each meal can feed up to six people.
