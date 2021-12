Experts say omicron is multiplying across the state. University of Utah health experts said the omicron variant is spreading rapidly in the state. Stephen Goldstein, a postdoctoral researcher at the U’s school of medicine, spoke during a press conference Tuesday. He said Intermountain Health figures showed about 30% of COVID-19 cases detected Monday were omicron — up from 6% Friday. He said it will be the dominant variant in the state by the end of the week, and even a mild wave could overwhelm hospitals. He expects there will be a lot of breakthrough cases in January, but “the more people who are vaccinated and the more people who are boosted, the less severe those infections are going to be.” He recommended that people who are unvaccinated or haven’t gotten a booster shot get tested before attending holiday celebrations. He also suggested everyone wear a mask when using ski trams and gondolas and while inside lodges. — Pamela McCall & Leah Treidler.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO