South Carolina DHEC board delivers setback for planned RV park in northern Spartanburg County

A proposed RV park in northern Spartanburg County was dealt a setback Monday when the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Board voted to rescind a septic permit that was issued by DHEC staff in June.

At a special meeting livestreamed from Columbia, the DHEC board voted 4-2 to agree with RV park opponents and rescind the septic permit issued June 22. Blue Sky Associates needs the permit to be able to open its planned 38.68-acre T. Tree Farms RV Park at 1970 Landrum Mill Road.

The DHEC board ruled the developer's permit application was flawed because it proposed an undersized septic system that compared it to a KOA campground, which was not comparable to the planned RV park with up to 52 large recreational vehicles.

The DHEC board responded to a request by four homeowners groups and three conservation groups to rescind the permit. The motion by board member Rick Lee to “overturn the staff decision" was seconded by Dr. Robert Morgan Jr. Voting with them were Seema Shrivastava-Patel and J.B. Kinney Jr.

Board members Dr. Morris Brown and Jim Creel Jr. voted against rescinding the permit. Not present were Mark Elam and Charles Joye II.

DHEC asked to rescind permit:RV park opponents ask DHEC to rescind permit needed for Spartanburg County project

The permit is one of the conditions that the Spartanburg County Planning Commission set forth when it conditionally approved the RV park on March 2.

"We're all happy," said RV park opponent Sally Rock. "We think it's the right decision. From the beginning, we felt this was a poorly planned, bad location with high environmental impact to an area. For us, it's not over until it's over. We'll see."

On Tuesday, developer Bill McDaniel of Blue Sky Associates wouldn't say whether his group would submit a new permit application with calculations for a larger septic system.

"We were surprised," McDaniel said of the ruling. "We'll just have to see what DHEC said and what we need to do to make a decision. We'll look into it."

Opponents make their case:Northern Spartanburg County RV park opponents make their case, developer stands firm

Blue Sky attorney Alex Shissias could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

At Monday's meeting, Shissias said the opponents filed their appeal too late to be considered. But the DHEC board disagreed. He also said the planned septic system was adequate in size.

David Vaughan, director of DHEC's Division of Onsite Wastewater Program, urged the DHEC board to uphold the permit.

He said the permit was issued because the application "complies with all regulatory requirements."

He added that it addresses the setback of the septic system from nearby Goldmine Creek, which residents argued could be polluted if there is a septic system failure.

Residents fight RV park:Northern Spartanburg County residents fighting approved RV park plan in Campobello

Frank Holleman, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said DHEC should have considered the presence of rare plants along Goldmine Creek in its approval process.

After DHEC's ruling, Holleman praised the DHEC board for considering the environmental impact of the areas surrounding the RV park.

"It's a great victory for one of the most beautiful places in South Carolina, and certainly, Spartanburg County," Holleman said. "The DHEC board was troubled by the permit that was issued and determined the comparison (to a KOA campground) was not right for a large RV park in a very environmentally sensitive area."

He said that without a septic permit, the RV park cannot be built.

"The next step is for the promoters of this RV park to decide whether they want to continue with the proposal that is opposed by the people in the area and now has a failed septic permit," Holleman added.

Meanwhile, Rock said Tuesday there is another obstacle for the RV park developer to overcome. One of the conditions set by the planning commission was that the site has access to public water.

She said property owners along a potential public water line possess the right-of-ways along Landrum Mill Road and are opposed to the RV park.

"The availability of public water was totally and completely misrepresented by the applicant and its engineers," she said. "The same erroneous right of way along Landrum Mill Road was called out on the site plans submitted to DHEC.

"The (Spartanburg County) Planning Commission needs to reopen its file on this project, demand corrected site plans and deliberate accordingly."

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com