Prioritizing early care and education offers a bright start for the new year | Opinion

Mike Odom is the president and CEO of the Knoxville Chamber. Learn more about Bright Start TN at tqee.org/bright-start.

With a mission of driving regional economic prosperity, we firmly believe that a strong early education foundation, from birth to third grade, is the key to not only academic achievement, but also workforce success and a strong economic future. Yet the truth remains that only 35% of Knox County students are reading at grade level by third grade. And we aren’t alone. Statewide, more than two-thirds of third-graders aren’t proficient in reading or in math.

Research tells us that when children aren’t proficient by third grade, they tend to stay or fall further behind. They’re four times more likely to drop out of high school and 60% less likely to pursue a post-secondary degree. Low proficiency in third grade is an indication that our early learning foundation, beginning at birth, needs significant improvement.

High-quality, affordable child care lacking

Skills and performance gaps take root long before third grade and are often tied to opportunity gaps. And the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated these issues. Children are desperately trying to play catch-up following COVID-related disruptions, and working families are struggling to find high-quality, affordable child care.

Even before the pandemic, the child care crisis was looming. In a 2019 study conducted by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education that the Knoxville Chamber co-sponsored, an overwhelming 94% of Knoxville parents said inadequate child care hurt their work productivity and/or career opportunities. The most significant challenges they cited were quality (61%), affordability (71%) and access (73%).

Working with business leaders and as a dad myself, I know that to be productive at work, parents need to know their child is in a safe, nurturing environment that supports the child’s development and early learning. Without that assurance, the whole family suffers, and so does our economy. The TQEE study found that the adverse impacts of inadequate child care resulted in $122 million in lost earnings and revenue annually — and that was two years ago. The loss has surely grown as the pandemic continues to rage on and labor shortages adversely affect the growth of businesses, including child care.

A holistic view of workforce development

Efforts to expand high-quality early education programs and support labor pools that have barriers to entry (including child care) are two components of the Knoxville Chamber's Path to Prosperity strategy, Workforce Redefined. The development of a qualified talent pipeline requires the business community to adopt a holistic view of workforce development and to become advocates for our students to develop top-tier reading and math skills.

Hear more Tennessee voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought-provoking columns.

The current child care and early education system here in the Knoxville region and across the nation is not optimally supporting today’s workforce and the workforce we’ll depend on in the future. So what do we do?

The Bright Start Tennessee Network

Fixing the problem begins with making it a priority. That’s why we are proud the Knoxville area has been selected to participate in an exciting new initiative called the Bright Start Tennessee Network (Bright Start TN) that will put the focus back where it belongs — on the early years. Led by the United Way of Greater Knoxville locally and powered by TQEE statewide, we will work alongside other communities across Tennessee to accelerate early learning outcomes and close achievement and opportunity gaps for children from birth through third grade.

Through Bright Start TN, we will create a plan unique to Knoxville and Knox County by

the summer of 2022. We will draw on strategies in three major areas: high-quality learning environments; health, mental health and development beginning at birth; and supportive and supported families and communities. Ultimately, it’s our goal that all Knoxville and Knox County students are proficient in reading and math by the time they reach the critical third-grade benchmark.

With 2021 coming to a close and the new year fast approaching, we owe it to the children and families of this community to prioritize their futures and the future of our state by building a stronger early care and education foundation. We hope that you’ll join us in making a new year’s resolution to help advance programs that support young children’s success. It’s a win for the workforce of tomorrow and the workforce of today.

Mike Odom is the president and CEO of the Knoxville Chamber. Learn more about Bright Start TN at tqee.org/bright-start.