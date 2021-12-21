ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

North Carolina man killed by wrong-way driver on I-85

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A North Carolina man was killed when the car he was driving on Interstate 85 was hit by another car headed in the...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Police: Suspects robbed 2 men, kill another man in shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — The suspects in a fatal drive-by shooting also are accused of robbing two people in a nearby apartment complex moments earlier, a North Carolina police department said. The Durham Police Department said in a news release that officers responding to a location in east-central Durham around...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Teenager shot while walking in Durham on Christmas Eve

Durham, N.C. — A teenager was shot on Christmas Eve while walking in Durham. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Cook Road, just before 10 p.m. Police said the teenager, whose age was not released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Police investigating shooting in Smithfield

Smithfield, N.C. — A shooting on Christmas morning devastated one neighborhood in Smithfield. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was on Partridge Drive as police investigated. Officers have not told us how many people were shot or their condition. There's no information on possible suspects. WRAL News is working to...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL News

Man shot in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot on Christmas Day. The shooting happened in the 700 block of Dreaver Street around 10:15 a.m. Police said the man was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Police did not...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Matthews, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Accidents
City
Landis, NC
City
Kannapolis, NC
WRAL News

Man found dead from Christmas morning shooting in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was shot to death on Christmas morning in Fayetteville, according to police. Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Beebe Estate Circle just after 6:30 on Saturday. A man was found with several gunshot wounds in front of an apartment building at the Hickory Ridge apartment complex.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man charged in crash that killed N. Carolina officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The driver of a tractor trailer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed a North Carolina police officer investigating a crash on Interstate 85, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Thursday. Daniel Morgan, 50, failed to move left to an open lane or slow the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Juvenile injured, man killed in Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — A man and juvenile were injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Durham. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Naples Place. Police said the man and juvenile were outside when they were shot by people inside a car. The man...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 85#Traffic Accident#Highway Patrol#Wsoc
WRAL News

NC employee shoots man trying to rob his store

Winston-Salem, N.C. — A man trying to rob a Family Dollar in Winston-Salem was stopped by one of the store's employees. Police said Avondre McLaurin tried to steal money from the cash register and appeared to be tucking a gun under his clothes. He was shot in the leg...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

Chief on leave after telling officers about false vax cards

OAKBORO, N.C. — A police chief in a small North Carolina town has been placed on unpaid leave because he reportedly told officers about a “clinic” where they could get COVID-19 vaccination cards without actually being vaccinated. WBTV in Charlotte reports that Oakboro Police Chief TJ Smith...
OAKBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
46K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy