North Carolina man killed by wrong-way driver on I-85
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A North Carolina man was killed when the car he was driving on Interstate 85 was hit by another car headed in the...www.wral.com
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A North Carolina man was killed when the car he was driving on Interstate 85 was hit by another car headed in the...www.wral.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0