Police identify man who died after shooting himself following a Hyde Park bank robbery

By Cameron Knight and Briana Rice, Cincinnati Enquirer
 7 days ago

A man suspected of robbing a bank in Hyde Park shot himself as police approached him in Norwood on Tuesday, officials said.

Brennan Ball, 37, was rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police say.

Cincinnati police Executive Assistant Chief Teresa Theetge said the Eagle Savings Bank was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by an armed suspect. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police located Ball on Wasson Way within an hour, she said.

Theetge said as officers approached Ball, he pulled out a firearm. The officers told Ball to drop the weapon and he shot himself, firing once and striking himself in the head, she said.

No shots were fired at officers during the incident.

The Citizen's Complaint Authority was on the scene of the incident.

Dana Avenue was closed in the area of Montgomery Road during the investigation.

It is unknown how much money was taken from the bank.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifelin e at 800-273-8255 or contact the lifeline online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

