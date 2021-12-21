ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Daughter of alleged shopping cart killer’s victim describes ‘the most hurtful thing’

By Olivia Jaquith
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNVnP_0dSlb7PM00

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Alleged serial killer Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C. has been linked to at least four deaths, and authorities believe there may be more.

The daughter of one of the women believed to be a victim of the so-called shopping cart killer spoke with 8News on Monday about the heartbreak of losing a loved one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fnl7_0dSlb7PM00
May said that her mother was heartbroken after the death of her husband in 2017. (Photo: Jessica May)

“Right before the holidays and just knowing that I’ll never speak to my mom again, it’s just a feeling that I can’t even describe,” Jessica May said.

Three victims of ‘shopping cart killer’ identified, one unidentified and Virginia police searching for more

May is one of the daughters of Allene Elizabeth “Beth” May Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg. Redmon reportedly went missing at the end of October. Roughly one month later, her body was found near that of Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, in an empty lot in the City of Harrisonburg, near Linda Lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qufre_0dSlb7PM00
This map shows the area where the bodies of Redmon and Smith were found in Harrisonburg.

“It really bothers me to know that my mom laid out there, dead, for a month,” May said. “But I’m just glad that we have some type of closure now because, to be honest, it hurts very bad.”

May said that her mother struggled after her husband’s death in 2017. But Redmon was just starting to pick up the pieces, getting a new job and apartment. Then, she disappeared.

Virginia authorities gathering DNA samples for possible fourth victim of ‘shopping cart killer’

“She still had a lot of life left in her,” May said. “She was lonely, and so, I mean, I guess that might be the reason why she had met up with this monster that took her away from us.”

May said that her mother went out on Oct. 24, telling her family that she was going to watch a football game at the Howard Johnson on Linda Lane in Harrisonburg with a friend named Ant. May said she had never heard that name before.

“I knew that I had to lose my mom one day,” May said. “But never did I ever imagine that it would be in a way like this. It’s the most hurtful thing that anybody could ever, ever experience.”

It wasn’t until Nov. 23 that May said she was notified by authorities that two bodies had been found, and they believed one to be Redmon. Since then, officials have confirmed the deaths of Redmon and Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlNlj_0dSlb7PM00
The bodies of Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, (left) and Tonita Lorice “Nita” Smith, 39, were found in an empty lot in the City of Harrisonburg in November. They are believed to be two of the so-called shopping cart killer’s victims. (Photos: Harrisonburg and Charlottesville Police Departments)

Last Wednesday, police in Fairfax County said new information lead them to the Moon Inn Hotel in Alexandria, Va. It was in a nearby wooded area that they found a shopping cart, and adjacent to that, a plastic container.

“When detectives looked inside the lone container, their worst fears were confirmed,” Major Ed O’Carroll, Commander of Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes and Cyber and Forensics Bureau, said. “They observed what appeared to be human remains. We contacted the Office of the Medical Examiner.”

Woman dead after car crashes into bus in Montgomery Co.

Authorities said that the decomposition of the bodies has made them difficult to identify. However, they believe one of the victims to be 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown, who was reported missing by Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police (MPD) on Oct. 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzjX6_0dSlb7PM00
This shopping cart was found in a wooded area near the Moon Inn Hotel in Alexandria, Va. (Photo: Fairfax County Police Department)

According to Metro Police, Brown was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 30 in the 200 block of 36th Street SE.

Fairfax Police confirmed to 8News on Monday that they are now also working with detectives in Redding, Calif. to confirm who they think could be the fourth victim.

“When the women were found, flyers for missing Stephanie Harrison were also discovered,” Second Lt. James Curry said. “Based on the flyer and recent check-in records, we believe Stephanie Harrison stayed at the same hotel as the suspect. Our detectives continue to explore the possibility that Stephanie Harrison may be the fourth victim. We are working with authorities in California as well as her family to obtain an DNA sample for further analysis.”

Even still, authorities said there may be more victims with ties to alleged serial killer Robinson.

“He’s killed four already, and we suspect that he has more victims,” Fairfax County Chief of Police Kevin Davis said. “What else is he responsible for? We know that he has had addresses as far north as New York.”

While May said that she hopes there are no more victims, she also told 8News that she would like to connect with families who are also grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“It makes me really sad because I know there’s other people out there that are going through the same thing, the same feeling.”

According to Fairfax Police, detectives continue to follow additional leads in this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

WDVM 25

Officials advocate for fire safety measures in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Following the devastating fire at the home of former Virginia Governor Chuck Robb, officials are urging the community to practice safety precautions to avoid situations like this. Officials say the use of residential sprinklers is the most reliable option in preventing major damages at home during a fire. Officials are advocating […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Car chase leaves Virginia State Trooper in hospital, one arrested

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Douglas Johnson Jr., 31, of Maryland, has been arrested and charged with felony speed to elude on Thursday, said the Virginia State Police (VSP). Around 4:57 p.m., a VSP trooper was stopped on the shoulder of I-95 with its lights on when a Chevrolet Malibu hit the trooper’s car. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Frederick Police arrest teen for S. Pendleton shooting

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department has arrested a teen in connection to a shooting that left one man injured. The shooting happened in the early morning of Dec. 20 on South Pendleton Court. Arriving officers located an adult victim with a gunshot wound who was transported to an area trauma center […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

1 killed in fatal car crash involving WFT’s Deshazor Everett

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Washington Football Team Safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash Thursday night Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WDVM. Around 9:15 p.m., Everett was driving in a 2010 Nissan GT-R was on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when it left the side of the road, collided […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Harrisburg man arrested after setting plastic wreaths on fire, “trying to save the earth” on Christmas Eve

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a Pennsylvania man after he set multiple Christmas wreaths on fire at a Hagerstown cemetery early Christmas Eve. Peter J. Custer, 43, of Harrisburg, Pa. has been charged with Second Degree Malicious Burning, Malicious Destruction of Property Under $1,000, and Trespassing on Private Property. Custer referenced […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

FPD provides de-escalation training to Frederick bar, restaurant staff

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In an effort to enhance the Nighttime Taskforce, the Frederick Police Department recently worked with local bars and restaurant establishments to provide de-escalation and tactical communication training in connection with its activities in the Nighttime Taskforce. Police trained more than 40 bar and restaurant workers in collaboration with the Downtown Frederick […]
FREDERICK, MD
