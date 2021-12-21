Daughter of alleged shopping cart killer’s victim describes ‘the most hurtful thing’

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Alleged serial killer Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C. has been linked to at least four deaths, and authorities believe there may be more.

The daughter of one of the women believed to be a victim of the so-called shopping cart killer spoke with 8News on Monday about the heartbreak of losing a loved one.

May said that her mother was heartbroken after the death of her husband in 2017. (Photo: Jessica May)

“Right before the holidays and just knowing that I’ll never speak to my mom again, it’s just a feeling that I can’t even describe,” Jessica May said.

May is one of the daughters of Allene Elizabeth “Beth” May Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg. Redmon reportedly went missing at the end of October. Roughly one month later, her body was found near that of Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, in an empty lot in the City of Harrisonburg, near Linda Lane.

This map shows the area where the bodies of Redmon and Smith were found in Harrisonburg.

“It really bothers me to know that my mom laid out there, dead, for a month,” May said. “But I’m just glad that we have some type of closure now because, to be honest, it hurts very bad.”

May said that her mother struggled after her husband’s death in 2017. But Redmon was just starting to pick up the pieces, getting a new job and apartment. Then, she disappeared.

“She still had a lot of life left in her,” May said. “She was lonely, and so, I mean, I guess that might be the reason why she had met up with this monster that took her away from us.”

May said that her mother went out on Oct. 24, telling her family that she was going to watch a football game at the Howard Johnson on Linda Lane in Harrisonburg with a friend named Ant. May said she had never heard that name before.

“I knew that I had to lose my mom one day,” May said. “But never did I ever imagine that it would be in a way like this. It’s the most hurtful thing that anybody could ever, ever experience.”

It wasn’t until Nov. 23 that May said she was notified by authorities that two bodies had been found, and they believed one to be Redmon. Since then, officials have confirmed the deaths of Redmon and Smith.

The bodies of Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, (left) and Tonita Lorice “Nita” Smith, 39, were found in an empty lot in the City of Harrisonburg in November. They are believed to be two of the so-called shopping cart killer’s victims. (Photos: Harrisonburg and Charlottesville Police Departments)

Last Wednesday, police in Fairfax County said new information lead them to the Moon Inn Hotel in Alexandria, Va. It was in a nearby wooded area that they found a shopping cart, and adjacent to that, a plastic container.

“When detectives looked inside the lone container, their worst fears were confirmed,” Major Ed O’Carroll, Commander of Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes and Cyber and Forensics Bureau, said. “They observed what appeared to be human remains. We contacted the Office of the Medical Examiner.”

Authorities said that the decomposition of the bodies has made them difficult to identify. However, they believe one of the victims to be 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown, who was reported missing by Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police (MPD) on Oct. 12.

This shopping cart was found in a wooded area near the Moon Inn Hotel in Alexandria, Va. (Photo: Fairfax County Police Department)

According to Metro Police, Brown was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 30 in the 200 block of 36th Street SE.

Fairfax Police confirmed to 8News on Monday that they are now also working with detectives in Redding, Calif. to confirm who they think could be the fourth victim.

“When the women were found, flyers for missing Stephanie Harrison were also discovered,” Second Lt. James Curry said. “Based on the flyer and recent check-in records, we believe Stephanie Harrison stayed at the same hotel as the suspect. Our detectives continue to explore the possibility that Stephanie Harrison may be the fourth victim. We are working with authorities in California as well as her family to obtain an DNA sample for further analysis.”

Even still, authorities said there may be more victims with ties to alleged serial killer Robinson.

“He’s killed four already, and we suspect that he has more victims,” Fairfax County Chief of Police Kevin Davis said. “What else is he responsible for? We know that he has had addresses as far north as New York.”

While May said that she hopes there are no more victims, she also told 8News that she would like to connect with families who are also grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“It makes me really sad because I know there’s other people out there that are going through the same thing, the same feeling.”

According to Fairfax Police, detectives continue to follow additional leads in this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

