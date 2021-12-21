ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Dark Preview For Tonight (12/21)

By PWMania.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article13 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. This Dark episode was taped earlier this month at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. AEW...

wrestlingrumors.net

This Surprising SmackDown Star Has Caught Vince McMahon’s Eye

Sounds like he’s a fan. There have been some issues bringing wrestlers up from NXT to the main WWE rosters. One of the bigger problems has been taking away what made the wrestlers work in NXT and changing them into something else entirely. It does not always happen, and one of the recent non-changes was ordered by none other than Vince McMahon himself.
WWE
UPI News

WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- WWE went through multiple changes in 2021, including sweeping adjustments to its roster, development brand NXT and more. The sports entertainment company surprised viewers over the last year with the return of fan-favorite wrestlers, the Money in the Bank briefcase and sudden firings. These are the...
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman last week, and was then attacked by Brock Lesnar. – A somewhat disssheveled Paul Heyman is backstage with Kayla Braxton now, in an interview...
WWE
Person
Austin Gunn
Person
Colin Delaney
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Kiera Hogan
Person
Matt Sydal
Person
Brandi Rhodes
Popculture

WWE Superstar Says He Just Got Married in Rare Personal Reveal

A top WWE Superstar is a married man. Ilja Dragunov, who competes in NXT UK, went to social media to post a photo of himself and his bride tying the knot. Dragunov revealed that that couple got married on Dec. 17 while adding he is "completely fulfilled." Dragunov is the...
WWE
PWMania

Paul Heyman To Speak On WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Paul Heyman will be on Friday’s SmackDown to address how he was fired by Roman Reigns last week. “Last Friday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns absolutely floored the WWE Universe (and Paul Heyman) when he hugged his Special Council and thanked him for 40 years of service to his family before viciously firing him with a Superman Punch out of nowhere. Now, quite literally a man without an Island (of Relevancy), Heyman will speak for the first time since being let go with extreme prejudice. Find out what the former Special Council has to say this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”
WWE
PWMania

Match That Was Planned For WWE Day 1 PPV Might Not Happen

Several matches have been announced for the WWE Day 1 PPV but one of the bouts that was in the works might not be happening. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) were originally scheduled to face the winners of the Mysterios vs. The Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles. The #1 contenders match was supposed to take place on the December 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW but was postponed to December 27th due to Montez Ford reportedly having an injury. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the Mysterios vs. Street Profits is no longer being advertised for the December 27th RAW and it’s “unclear” if the match will take place. Riddle was also absent from the December 20th RAW and his status is currently unknown.
WWE
PWMania

Taya Valkyrie Comments On Vince McMahon RAW Segment

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon continues to trend on social media for comments he made during Monday’s RAW segment with Austin Theory, and now a recently released Superstar has responded. For those who missed it, Mr. McMahon was discussing Theory’s backstage attack on Finn Balor, which came after Balor defeated Theory in singles action. McMahon has been in somewhat of a mentor storyline with Theory as of late, and threatened to fire him over the loss.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Stars Possibly Returning To Impact Wrestling In 2022

It appears that former WWE star Mike Bennett and his wife Maria Kanellis could be returning to Impact Wrestling in early 2022. After being released from WWE in April of 2020, Bennett and Kanellis returned to Ring of Honor but can now work for other promotions due to ROH being on hiatus.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Match Reportedly Needed Heavy Editing Before Making It To TV

Lash Legend’s second WWE match reportedly did not go so well. The December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live featured Legend going up against Sarray, who won the bout. This was Legend’s second match as she defeated Amari Miller the week before in her debut. The Legend vs....
WWE
PWMania

Dates Revealed For 2022 Impact PPV, Special Events and Impact TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling has announced the date and location for their 2022 No Surrender and Sacrifice events, and the 2022 Rebellion pay-per-view, plus several Impact TV tapings. No Surrender will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Alario Center in New Orleans. It will air live on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders members.
WWE
PWMania

PWG Announces JD Drake For BOLA 2022

JD Drake is headed to The Battle of Los Angeles. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Drake as the 13th confirmed entrant in the BOLA 2022 tournament. The updated listing for PWG’s BOLA 2022 looks like this: JD Drake, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Davey Richards, Lee Moriarty, PWG World Champion Bandido, Jack Cartwheel, Daniel Garcia, Black Taurus, Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, Jonah Rock.
WWE
PWMania

How Shawn Michaels Feels About Adam Cole and Others Leaving WWE

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Shawn Michaels talked about wrestlers leaving WWE such as Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Kyle O’Reilly:. “We still keep in contact, but yeah it is bittersweet, those young men were a big part of my life, they were a lot of the reason that I sort of got back into this line of work. I was happily retired. When it came to Johnny, Tommaso, Adam, those guys, even way back, the Revival Boys, Shawn Spears who was Tye Dellinger at the time, all those young men sitting in a room with them; their passion, their excitement, their desire to be better was just hard not to love.They are the reason that I came back, and fell back in love with Sports Entertainment, with this line of work. As you’ve heard and everyone has numerous times, in NXT at the Performance Center, is where it’s still pure, it’s still all the reasons we get into it before it becomes business, and money and negotiations and things of that nature. To fast forward your question, I miss them. One of the things I always try to instill on all of them is ‘Your happiness, your contempt, your peace, is the most important thing to me.’
WWE
PWMania

Sting Talks His Return To Wrestling, Tony Khan, First Clash Of The Champions Event

Sting did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Greensboro, N.C. Here are the highlights:. “Not many people get to rewrite their final chapter, not at this level,” Sting says. “I had great matches at the Greensboro Coliseum with Lex Luger, and now I get to do it with Darby and CM Punk against MJF and FTR. It’s a great way to end my career. The crowd, their appreciation makes me want to tear up. It’s almost as if they don’t want to say goodbye.
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings From 12/22 (Major Main Event Happening)

The Christmas Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum, right after the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air. These matches will air this Saturday at 9pm ET on TNT, instead of the usual Friday night timeslot. The following matches were taped for Rampage:
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Says It ‘Baffles’ Him Why Some Wrestlers Are Leaving WWE

During his recent podcast, Booker T talked about wrestlers making the decision to leave WWE:. “When I hear these guys say ‘I want to leave a company, and I can’t wait to go and have a match with x and y, I can’t wait to have a match with this guy. The match with this guy is going to be a five star match.’ When these guys start thinking about the matches more than taking care of their damn family and how much money they can make when they walk away from wrestling because it’s not going to last forever – it baffles the hell out of me. It becomes about a damn match. I loved every match I was in, every performance I gave. But none of it surpassed me taking care of my family.”
WWE
PWMania

(SPOILER Included) Video Of Hook And Cody Rhodes After AEW Rampage Tapings

Video has surfaced of what happened after last night’s AEW Rampage taping from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The rest of this article contains spoilers for Saturday’s Christmas Night edition of Rampage on TNT. As noted, the Rampage main event saw Cody Rhodes become a three-time AEW...
WWE
PWMania

How CM Punk Reportedly Reacted Behind The Scenes To MJF’s Promos About Him

During his audio podcast on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller discussed the CM Punk and MJF promo exchanges on AEW television:. “It seems like Punk has been totally cool with everything. Like showing no signs that MJF went too far. And that MJF and Punk seem to get along well behind the scenes when people see them together planning their segments. So it doesn’t seem like there’s any tension at all.”
WWE

