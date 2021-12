SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Health reported that they estimate at least 30% of all Utah COVID-19 cases are that of the omicron variant. UDOH noted that, on their COVID-19 dashboard, the data only says there have been seven confirmed cases, however, UDOH estimates there are many more cases based on their knowledge of the variant.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO