Beauty & Fashion

You Don’t Want to Miss This Major Express Sale — Up to 50% Off Everything

By Hannah Kahn
 4 days ago
As Kelly Clarkson sings in “Underneath the Tree”: “Presents, what a beautiful sight!” We feel like a kid on Christmas morning when we see all the holiday gifts gathered together. But Christmas is only a few days away, and we still have some last-minute presents to purchase.

Looks like we’ve all been on the nice list this year! Right now, everything on Express’ site is up to 50% off. We can’t resist a sale, especially when the discounts are this dramatic! Express yourself with these sophisticated styles. Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or just treating yourself, browse our five favorite finds below before it’s too late!

This Fuzzy Chenille Sweater

This super soft top-rated sweater is currently on sale for a staggering 71% off — and it’s also one of designer Rachel Zoe’s picks! Style this cozy sweater with a pair of high-waisted pants or a matching satin skirt for a chic winter ensemble. One shopper gushed, “So soft and comfy against my skin. I LOVE IT!”

This Midi Sweater Dress

Embrace sweater weather with this winter wear LBD. Appropriate for work or date night! “Fits like a glove,” one review reported. “It hugs all the curves, make you look sexy and elegant at the same time.”

These Faux-Leather Leggings

These high-waisted faux-leather leggings are ultra-flattering and fashion-forward! Stay on trend with these comfy-chic pants. “So cute,” one customer commented. “I love how it slims me. Highly recommend.”

Get the Super High Waisted Faux Leather Pieced Leggings for just$32 (originally $54) at Express!

This Faux Fur Moto Jacket

Another pick from Rachel Zoe, this faux-fur moto jacket with leather trim is a major fashion moment. “I tried this on in store and wow, it is so beautiful!” one shopper shared. “The material is so soft and the faux-leather detailing gives it some edginess. I absolutely love the winter white color as well, perfect for this time of year. 100% recommend!”

This Chain Trim Cardigan Blazer

If we saw someone else wearing this classy cardigan blazer, we’d be green with envy! “I love this sweater jacket very much!” declared one customer. “It looks beautiful and it is quite warm. I will wear it at work with trousers or a skirt but it would be great with jeans and sneakers. It fits really well!”

