ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

This adjustable barbell set gives you up to 25 pounds of weight

By Jeremy Glass
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head into another winter of anxiety, now’s the time to reevaluate which establishments are worth visiting and whether or not your weekly trip to the Times Square M&M’s store is...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Jazz Jennings Struggles In The Gym After 100 Pound Weight Gain As Her Family Tries To Hold Her Accountable: 'This Is Embarrassing'

Jazz Jennings is attempting to shed some weight after ballooning up to 234 pounds, but finding the process to be extremely difficult. In a sneak peek of Tuesday's all new episode of TLC's hit series I Am Jazz, the 21-year-old hits the gym with the motivation of her pals. "I can't do this. But I can, and I'll try... but I can't," she spills in a confessional, reported People.
WEIGHT LOSS
KTLA.com

Best multigrip barbell

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you spend any time in the gym, you are probably familiar with standard barbells and curl bars. However, there are several other types that are useful for focusing on specific parts of muscles or reducing the chances of injury. The multigrip barbell is one such option.
WORKOUTS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Setting realistic goals for weight loss and fitness

Who started the tradition of “New Year’s resolutions?”. I think the whole thing has gotten a bad name. I suppose it makes sense to think that as a new year is starting and you are saying goodbye to the “old” year, why not take the time to do a little self-introspection to evaluate what you want to do differently?
OWENSBORO, KY
fitnessgizmos.com

RitFit Adjustable Weighted Vest

Here is an adjustable weighted vest that takes your running and workouts to the next level. The RitFit Weighted Vest can be adjusted from 9 to 20lbs. It comes with adjustable front and side straps. It also has reflective strips. More gadgets like this ➡️ : here. This...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squats#Anxiety#Adjustabell Dumbbell Set
Tacoma Daily Index

Whether it’s money or weight – it all adds up

We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit. – Will Durant. But so is everything else. From working out to reading to watching football, everything we do very quickly becomes something close to habitual. It would be easy to make the argument...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Walmart
HOLAUSA

‘Spider-Man’ star Jacob Batalon opens up about 100-pound weight loss

Even with 12-hour workdays and three Spider-Man films under his belt, Jacob Batalon is putting in as much work offscreen as he is in front of the camera. In a recent interview with Men’s Health, the 25-year-old opened up about what led him on his journey to lose 112 pounds over the course of the last two years. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star revealed that he decided to change his diet and exercise routines to improve his health after noticing how sluggish he felt.
CELEBRITIES
MedicineNet.com

What Is Normal Blood Pressure and Pulse by Age?

Blood pressure (BP) is the force that the blood column exerts against the walls of the arteries as the heart pumps blood with every beat. BP is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg), and it is composed of two numbers (fraction). The first (upper) number refers to systolic BP, and the second (lower) number refers to diastolic BP.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: A Strange Night-Time Symptom To Know

Vitamin B12 is a critical fuel for the body, helping the body’s nerve and blood cells stay healthy and make DNA. Night sweats can be a surprising symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies have suggested. Night sweats can soak the body, pyjamas and bed clothes. They occur even without...
HEALTH
E! News

Jaden Smith Reveals 10-Pound Weight Gain 2 Years After Family Intervention

Watch: Will & Jaden Smith, "The Lion King" & More - Full Episode. Jaden Smith is looking and feeling healthier after putting on 10 pounds in two years. In September 2019 episode of his family's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, his parents, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, revealed that they had staged an intervention about their son's eating habits. Jada said Jaden was "wasting away" and was not getting enough nutrients. Their son said he was a vegetarian and admitted that he sometimes ate just one or two meals a day. On the episode, a doctor said Jaden had some nutritional deficiencies and recommended that he change his diet and take supplements.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy