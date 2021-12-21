“Safety hazard in Union Station food court”

The Economic and Community Development Committee met Monday evening to discuss food truck licensing and safety. The committee met and discussed the current laws they have and how to better laws for the safety of the community. One big concern brought up at the meeting was that they don’t have a plan in place to tell who is coming into the city and if they are operating safely within the city limits. A food truck operator brought up issues that he has seen on the streets that while there are inspections for food safety, there are no inspections for fire safety, and the possibility of explosions happening due to propane leaks. Councilors are looking to implement an ordinance that will create a checklist of inspections that are needed to operate a food truck in Lima.

