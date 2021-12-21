“Safety hazard in Union Station food court”

We love the food here in South Louisiana and some of the best food can be found in the most unlikely places. I will admit that until I met my husband I never ordered food from a gas station. Yes, I bought the drinks, snack food, occasional muffin but never a pizza or breakfast sandwich. It never crossed my mind to order a meal at a gas station. Well, my husband has always been a fan of food that comes from a gas station and took it upon himself at a very earlier stage in our relationship to show me the finer things in life… the best gas station food in Lafayette.
The Hancock County Health Department inspects restaurants four times annually and violations are determined as “C” for critical, “NC” for noncritical and “R” for repeated violations. The following inspections are based on information obtained from Retail Food Inspection reports. Oct. 12. Huck’s Convenience Food...
Many years ago, I wrote “Easy-Bake Oven” on my Christmas wish list. I had been perusing the toy section of the thick holiday mail-order catalog that delighted the kids of my generation. We had no online shopping back then. The delighted girl on the front of the toy...
Public lounging areas outside Union Station, long branded “Denver’s living room,” are disappearing. Seating along 17th Street, behind the tracks, has been fenced off for months. And on Wednesday morning, neighbors awoke to jackhammers pulverizing stone benches near Wewatta Pavilion. Plants will replace the benches, RTD spokesperson...
This story is sponsored by Visit Mississippi. In Mississippi, you can stop at any random gas station and have one of the best meals you’ve ever had in your life. There’s a reason you find locals lingering around lunch time or stopping by on their way to work – even if their gas tank is full. The food isn’t just good … it’s great. So make sure to fill up your stomach when you fill up your tank at these finger-lickin’ good Mississippi gas stations.
Coventry Foodbank says it has made plans so people in the city do not need to go hungry on Christmas Day. Manager Hugh McNeill says it has worked with the fire service so the city's four stations will have boxes of food for anyone who needs one. "People can go...
A diner owner who kept his Michigan restaurant open despite coronavirus shutdown orders in order to pay for his wife’s cancer treatments has died after a two month battle with Covid-19. John Parney Sr, 62, died on 14 December, according to MLive. He was the owner of the Quincy Diner in the village of Quincy. According to previous statements by Mr Parney, he was struggling to pay for his wife's cancer treatments and wanted to continue to keep his workers employed, so he kept the restaurant open. “My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Mr Pareny said in December 2020....
The mall food court is something truly fantastic. It's a place where the rich scents of perfumes and soaps from Bath & Body Works mingle with the fresh-baked cookies from the Mrs. Fields down the corner, creating a nostalgic aroma of melting chocolate and jasmine shampoo that brings to mind memories of childhood trips to the mall. It's where you can dig into a warm, buttery Auntie Anne's pretzel in one hand, an ice-cold Orange Julius smoothie in the other, and watch the mass of hectic shoppers scramble around with their overstuffed bags, caught up in the craze of the consumer rush. Sure, it may not be the same as sitting in an actual restaurant, mind you, but there's really nothing that tops off a long day of shopping better than Chinese food and a smoothie, right?
Several local fire departments have partnered with the One Generation Away food bank to collect canned goods and other non-perishable items for those devastated by the deadly overnight tornadoes that caused destruction in four states over the weekend. One Generation Away Executive Director Chris Whitney stressed the great need for...
MIAMI VALLEY — As we approach the holidays and you begin planning what to cook for dinner, it’s important to keep in mind how to safely prepare the meal. Sinclair Professor of Culinary Baking and Pastry Arts Derek Allen, says the most important thing to be aware of when cooking is cross contamination. Cross contamination could lead to food borne illnesses.
A local radio station is doing their part to make sure hungry families in Western New York get the food they need for the holidays. WECK Radio is holding the "Big Weck Big Food Drive" in partnership with Feed More Western New York. The station is collecting donations of non-perishable food items through Wednesday, Dec. 22.
NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest food and retail union is urging more than 60 retail and grocery chains to implement stronger measures to help protect hourly workers amid a surge of virus infections and the new variant omicron. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which has 1.3 million members, said in a letter to the CEOs of Walmart, Kroger and others that the stores should reinstate social distancing protocols and urge customers to wear mask at all locations. The union also is pushing chains to provide paid sick leave benefits to encourage workers to get the initial vaccination or the vaccination booster should they have a reaction.
The Economic and Community Development Committee met Monday evening to discuss food truck licensing and safety. The committee met and discussed the current laws they have and how to better laws for the safety of the community. One big concern brought up at the meeting was that they don’t have a plan in place to tell who is coming into the city and if they are operating safely within the city limits. A food truck operator brought up issues that he has seen on the streets that while there are inspections for food safety, there are no inspections for fire safety, and the possibility of explosions happening due to propane leaks. Councilors are looking to implement an ordinance that will create a checklist of inspections that are needed to operate a food truck in Lima.
California Poison Control urges everyone to have a safe holiday season by following these important safety tips. calpoison.org/holiday-hazards; and calpoison.org/holiday-plant-safety?. Make sure your home is “poison proof.” Secure all medicines, cleaning products and personal care products. Poisonings can occur at grandparents’ homes when they may not remember how quickly children...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to the Evergy Outage Map as of 5 a.m. Thursday, there were still over 2,600 customers without power in Reno County, including around 2,000 in and around Hutchinson. Some of those outages were first reported early Wednesday afternoon. A reminder that if the power outage...
I’m a professional baker and I recently started a small neighborhood bakery in Petworth specializing in breads and Ashkenazi Jewish treats. Since we’re heading into the cold winter months, I thought your readers might be interested in stocking up some carbs. Plus, it’s an unconventional business model.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - It’s the time of year for people to come together and often share food. At family gatherings, we don’t think twice about having some of Grandma’s famous stuffing or Aunt Mary’s pecan pie. However, not everyone has the same standards about kitchen cleanliness.
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. December 21st there were 1,524 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. From the Mayor’s Office: “The District’s reported data for December 22, 2021 includes 1,904 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing…
Reaction ranges from relief to anxiety to skepticism among bar and restaurant owners that their customers will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to eat or drink out in Chicago as of Jan. 3. But a common theme also emerged: Anything is better than another industrywide shutdown. “If (vaccination) cards help keep our doors open, then I’m for it,” said Mike Moreno, ...
A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
Comments / 0