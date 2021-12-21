Watch Live: Biden addresses the nation on omicron COVID variant

President Michael D Higgins has hailed the courage and resilience of the people of Ireland amid the Covid pandemic.In his Christmas and New Year message, Mr Higgins said the vaccine roll-out had provided hope for the future.“This last year has been a challenging one and for some more than others,” he said.“Throughout this past year we have again been called on to change and adapt our lives as we continue to battle with the great global challenge that is the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.“Your response has been one that showed courage, resilience, patience and a deep commitment to others....

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO