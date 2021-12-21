ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Watch Live: Biden addresses the nation on omicron COVID variant

By Joe Dwinell
Boston Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is set to address the nation at 2:30 p.m. on the...

www.bostonherald.com

Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
Joe Biden
CBS Austin

WATCH: National Cathedral bell to toll for 800,000 lives lost to COVID in US

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — The U.S. death count from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday. Once again, the Washington National Cathedral will toll its bell in memory of the lives lost. The cathedral's Bourdon bell will toll 800 times on Wednesday evening, one for every 8,000 U.S. lives lost from...
KABC

Coughing Biden addresses the nation on COVID. Ramps up testing, says unvaccinated may swarm hospitals, admits they didn’t the virulent Omicron coming.

(Washington, DC) — President Biden insists it’s not a failure of his administration that more COVID tests aren’t available right now. Speaking from the White House, Biden said the recent omicron spread faster than anyone thought. The President laid out a plan to make more COVID tests available and to get more booster shots in arms.
WBUR

WATCH LIVE: Biden discusses plan to combat omicron spread

President Biden is set to discuss his administration's plans to attempt to quell the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. on Tuesday afternoon. The White House is expected to announce efforts to buy half a million at-home COVID tests kits to be sent to Americans who want them and to provide aid to hospitals in expanding capacity as the virus continues to surge.
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
TODAY.com

Biden’s COVID-19 address to the nation ‘should have happened sooner,’ says Chuck Todd

"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Hallie Jackson on Sunday TODAY to discuss President Biden’s upcoming speech addressing the recent spike in coronavirus cases and the challenge of rallying the country beyond the supporters that have already listened to him. Chuck asks if Biden will have the bandwidth to switch his focus to omicron after trying to pass his Build Back Better legislation.Dec. 19, 2021.
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
The Independent

President hails courage and resilience of people of Ireland during pandemic

President Michael D Higgins has hailed the courage and resilience of the people of Ireland amid the Covid pandemic.In his Christmas and New Year message, Mr Higgins said the vaccine roll-out had provided hope for the future.“This last year has been a challenging one and for some more than others,” he said.“Throughout this past year we have again been called on to change and adapt our lives as we continue to battle with the great global challenge that is the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.“Your response has been one that showed courage, resilience, patience and a deep commitment to others....
