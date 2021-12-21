ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Texas AlbumsThat Defined 2021

By Editors' Picks
 4 days ago
From Kacey Musgraves to Miranda Lambert, Leon Bridges to Charley Crockett,. and Explosions in the Sky to St. Vincent, these Texans provided the soundtrack. This year, somewhere along the way, life became a little lighter. Music certainly helped. The sensation of hearing music in 2021 felt different from last year. There...

Related
TexasHighways

Hop In and Travel With the Texas Country Reporter

A blind painter in Denton. A third-generation hatter in Brookshire. A 93-year-old oil equipment mechanic in Odessa who makes women’s clothing in her spare time. These are Bob Phillips’ people. He calls them “ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”. Phillips has spent the last five decades crisscrossing Texas,...
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

2022 Texas Bucket List

As the calendar flips to a new year, we can’t help but feel cautiously optimistic about 2022. The last two years have felt like a roller coaster ride, plunging us into isolation, then offering a glimpse of normalcy before swerving into uncertainty once more. But here we stand, blinking into a new horizon. The sun is just rising. The paths are clearer. And we’re ready to hit the road (while following destination-recommended COVID protocols, of course). We’re excited to explore new attractions—like a revitalized park in downtown Austin—and revisit old favorites, like oyster shacks on the coast and high school football games on Friday nights. Lest the possibilities overwhelm, we’ve curated 22 bucket-list items to make the most of your year in travel. Time to hit the road.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Remembering the Beaton Hotel of Corsicana’s Oil Boom Days

The Beaton Hotel in Corsicana was once the largest hotel between Houston and Dallas. Corsicana native Ralph Beaton built the establishment in the 200 block of North Main Street in 1900 with money he earned in the oil business. A savvy businessman, Beaton founded the Corsicana Oil Development Co. in 1895 to drill for oil in what became Texas’ first commercial oil field. He invested some of his earnings in the new hotel, which saw increasing demand as more Texans started traveling by automobile. In 1921, Beaton expanded the hotel, building a $40,000 annex that increased its size to 80 rooms, as it appears in this photograph. Unfortunately, Beaton died just a year later. Hotelier Conrad Hilton bought the Beaton Hotel in 1923, making it the fifth property in his nascent empire. The business changed hands at least once more before being torn down in 1971. Corsicana Cleaners & Laundry Service now occupies the space where the Beaton once stood.
CORSICANA, TX
TexasHighways

Baylor University Spreads the Gospel With New Music Archive and Listening Center

When Memphis record producer Jim Dickinson (Big Star, the Replacements) was a lonely freshman at Baylor University in 1959, he spent hours studying in the library every night. But he wasn’t studying for his classes. Wearing headphones, he listened intently to the library’s collection of gospel and blues records, and he daydreamed of one day making music of his own. “Shush!” There was no singing along or drumming the table.
COLLEGES
TexasHighways

Made in Louisiana and Revered in Texas, Cajun Music Legend Marc Savoy Has a Boundless Influence

If you ever visit Southeast Texas, you’ll notice the distinctive Cajun culture that permeates the region. You can thank a Louisianan for this. Born in 1940, Marc Savoy of Eunice, Louisiana, has done more than just about any single person to preserve the distinctive Cajun culture that continues to thrive from his home state all the way down to Southeast Texas and Houston. He’s done this primarily through his chosen instrument, the accordion. Because it’s enjoyed by Texans of all ethnicities and backgrounds, the accordion could even be considered the National Instrument of Texas. For Savoy, who not only plays the instrument but also builds them, it’s been a lifelong passion, one he chronicles in his recently released book, Made in Louisiana: The Story of the Acadian Accordion (published by UL Press).
LOUISIANA STATE
TexasHighways

Remembering John Henry Faulk, the Texas Radio Star and Storyteller Who Dared to Fight McCarthyism

With the exception of podcasts like The Moth or This American Life, the art of audio storytelling has been on life support in recent years. But there was a time when it proliferated on the airwaves, and there was no better storyteller than John Henry Faulk. His “Christmas Story,” which first aired on NPR’s Voices in the Wind in 1974, continues to be revisited annually on NPR affiliates.
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

The Edge of the World in Texas

The sun rises on a cloudless day in mid-October. On North Padre Island, a barrier island near Corpus Christi, my husband, Adrian, and I pack our striped beach bag with bright plastic buckets and trowels, fruit pouches and bottles of water. By 8:00 a.m., we’ve buckled our kids into their car seats. We’re on borrowed time, determined to make it count.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Where to Find Tamales in Texas This Holiday Season

It wouldn’t be the holidays in Texas without tamales. The sweet or savory corn husk-wrapped masa packets are a Mesoamerican invention, dating back thousands of years. From their origins as a religiously significant food derived from the Nahautl word for “wrapped” (tamalli), tamales eventually emerged as a delicious way to mark special occasions, especially for Hispanic families who unite for tamaladas—tamale-making parties—during December. Today, they are enjoyed across Texas as a traditional holiday food.
TEXAS STATE
