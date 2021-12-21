21 Texas AlbumsThat Defined 2021

As the calendar flips to a new year, we can’t help but feel cautiously optimistic about 2022. The last two years have felt like a roller coaster ride, plunging us into isolation, then offering a glimpse of normalcy before swerving into uncertainty once more. But here we stand, blinking into a new horizon. The sun is just rising. The paths are clearer. And we’re ready to hit the road (while following destination-recommended COVID protocols, of course). We’re excited to explore new attractions—like a revitalized park in downtown Austin—and revisit old favorites, like oyster shacks on the coast and high school football games on Friday nights. Lest the possibilities overwhelm, we’ve curated 22 bucket-list items to make the most of your year in travel. Time to hit the road.
