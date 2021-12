“Progression”, on the whole, is good. People live, on average, longer than ever; the sum total of all human knowledge and experience is at our fingertips; you can order a burger on your phone and it’ll arrive at your door 45 minutes later and only slightly lukewarm.Progression is also the order of the day with smartwatches and fitness trackers – or “wearables” as people with black turtlenecks call them. Smartwatches are big business: in 2019, a third of people asked in the UK responded that they own a smartwatch or tracker, and the upturn in awareness of health over the...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO