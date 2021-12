Looks like we have a new celebrity couple on our hands! Following her split from co-star Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline was spotted out to dinner with Zack Bia on Dec. 19. Madelyn Cline appears to be moving on from Chase Stokes with Zack Bia. Nearly two months after it was confirmed that Madelyn and Chase ended their off-screen relationship, the actress was photographed having dinner with Zack in Santa Monica. The two tined at Giorgio Baldi on Dec. 19, and were photographed leaving the restaurant in the same car together. Although there was no obvious PDA between the pair, it definitely looked like a romantic evening out.

