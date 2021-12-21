Epping police charge 'disgruntled' ex-employee with $39K in damage at Telly's Restaurant

EPPING — A former "disgruntled" employee of Telly's Restaurant & Pizzeria is facing charges for allegedly smashing the building's windows, causing $39,000 plus in damages.

Alexander Garrett, 27, was arraigned Monday in Rockingham Superior Court on charges of criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal trespass.

Epping police arrested Garrett on Dec. 18 after investigating the extensive damage that occurred at the restaurant located at 235 Calef Highway in Epping on Dec. 11.

According to a police affidavit filed by Epping police detective Russell Hero, police were called to Telly's at 1 a.m. by an employee reporting the damage. Employees of Telly's interviewed that night pointed to Garrett as a suspect stating he was a former disgruntled employee and was suspected of breaking two windows when he was let go.

Garrett was also in the area that night, according to one employee and later verified by police, having been asked to leave the nearby Applebee's restaurant due to "a previous complaint of him, harassing or stalking the employees."

Police were able to identify Garrett after reviewing nearby surveillance footage from the American Legion, Epping Dry Cleaners and Epping Car Wash. The footage from Epping Car Wash, police said, showed Garrett "using the hammer to smash out the side windows" of Telly's.

The owners of Telly's Restaurant notified police on Dec. 16 that the total damage was $39,171.12, according to the police affidavit.

In a Facebook post, Telly's Restaurant & Pizzeria owners noted Dec. 11 they made the necessary temporary repairs so they could open that night.

"In the upcoming weeks we will continue to repair the damages to make and keep our establishment a safe and friendly environment for everyone to enjoy," the owners wrote. "We want to thank everyone for their support during this time."

Police noted in the arrest affidavit that Garrett is believed to be involved in other criminal mischief cases in the area.

Police took reports of vandalism and criminal mischief that occurred the same night in the area including broken windows at H&R Block and Meraki Hair Studio, damaged mailboxes and someone ripping an American flag and pole off of a house. There was also a report of someone stealing $12 out of a money box left outside for Christmas tree sales.

At the time of the arrest, Garrett was out on bail on a charge out of Fremont for driving while being a habitual offender.

