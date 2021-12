BMO Financial announced it is buying Bank of the West and its subsidiaries. These are the details. BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) and its indirect wholly-owned Chicago-based subsidiary BMO Harris Bank N.A. (BMO) recently announced the signing of a definitive agreement with BNP Paribas (XPAR: BNP) to buy Bank of the West and its subsidiaries, with assets as of September 30, 2021, of approximately C$135 billion (US$105 billion). This acquisition aligns with BMO’s strategic, financial and cultural objectives.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO