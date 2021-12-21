ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodycam Footage Shows Confrontation Between Armed Suspect, Officer Before NW OKC Standoff

By Hunter McKee
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
Terrifying moments for an Oklahoma City Police officer were caught on camera. A suspect pointed his gun directly at the officer. Shots were fired, but nobody was hit.

It happened the night of December 8. The officer was responding to an apartment complex near NW 63rd and MacArthur Boulevard on a disturbance call. He found 40-year-old Antown Hill in the one of the breezeways, as Hill reached for a gun in his pocket.

"Can I just see what you have?" asked the officer. "OK, put it down on the ground."

The officer told Hill to stay right there, but he continued to walk toward him. The officer stepped back again and showed Hill he didn't have his gun in his hands and not to shoot.

Hill then pointed the gun at the officer and moved toward him and yelled that he will shoot him.

"Drop the gun, drop the gun," Hill said.

"I don't have it, look, look," said the officer.

The officer fired his weapon after Hill reaches for his gun. Hill then sprinted away.

"Shots fired; shots fired," said the officer. "The guy has a gun over here."

Investigators said Hill then barricaded himself inside one of his family members' apartments as officers surrounded the building for nearly five hours. After negotiations with Hill, the tactical team used tear gas to get him out. Police said he finally surrendered.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony.

Investigators said no one was injured during the incident.

