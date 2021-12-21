ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Have a 'Problem' With Nine Players Out

Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted his side have a problem with the amount of players they have out of action.

The Blues have been affected by injury problems in recent weeks, with the west London side now having multiple players testing positive for Covid-19 within the last week.

He was only able to name 17 fit first team players in their matchday squad for the draw against Wolves on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Y88E_0dSlXsIE00
IMAGO / Focus Images

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Brentford on Wednesday night, admitting they have a problem with so many players out of action.

"We have a squad. Our squad is very strong but it is not the biggest squad. When we miss nine players, we have a problem. You saw that we had just 19 players with us. That tells the story.

"Full credit to all of the guys who were involved (against Wolves) and I am absolutely happy with how we played and grew into the match. In the circumstances, I didn't expect the first half.

"We didn't have a good one but we grew into it and we reacted. I can just say that I am absolutely happy, have the attitude and heart in the right place."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCkE3_0dSlXsIE00
IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea have reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2019, in which they lost the final to Manchester City.

They had to beat Aston Villa and Southampton via penalty shootouts in the previous rounds this campaign, and will face Brentford for the second time this season.

