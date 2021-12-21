ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Shorts: My Social Sports advances to Portsmouth men's hoop championship

By Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago

My Social Sports advances to men's championship game

PORTSMOUTH – Travis Therrien scored 47 points and Alex Rees added 23 as My Social Sports beat Liz Fit, 112-76 in a Portsmouth Men’s Basketball League semifinal.

Ryan Mitter-Burke added 21 points for My Social Sports, while teammate Jarred Buckley had 17.

Dan Mayo led Liz Fitz with 22 points, while Pat Casey and Angelo Succi scored 16 and 12 points, respectively.

My Social will play Old Ferry Landing in the championship game on Thursday, Dec. 30.

City
Dan Mayo
